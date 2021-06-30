When it comes to Fourth of July holiday observances and celebrations in Blount County, there’s good news and bad news.
First, the bad: The city of Alcoa’s annual FreedomFest celebration, which normally takes place around the Duck Pond in the Springbrook community, is canceled for 2021 ... and for 2022, according to the city’s website: “At the present time, there are no set plans for when the event will return due to the area’s roadway construction projects and (COVID-19).”
It’s undoubtedly a disappointment, considering the scope of the extravaganza: LaFollette-based fireworks company Pyro Shows, which normally assembles roughly 4,000 pounds of fireworks to blast into the Blount County skies every year, told The Daily Times a few years ago that the scope of the show made it one of the top five biggest Independence Day celebrations in the state.
But now for the good news: The shows will go on, in Blount County and beyond. Thanks to the ongoing pandemic recovery, growing COVID-19 vaccination rates and lower infection rates, combined with the fact that public July Fourth observances were mostly canceled last year, a chance to enjoy the holiday at a public party is a reason to celebrate indeed.
Here’s a roundup of area Fourth activities:
Blount County
FreedomFest isn’t the only long-running Independence Day celebration in Blount County: The city of Townsend‘s annual soiree has a long history in the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies,” and it’s definitely happening in 2021. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with hot dogs, snow cones, face painting by Chilhowee Area Ministries (CHARM); live music by Tate Reynolds and the Jeff Jopling Band starting at 7:30 p.m.; and fireworks by the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department after dark. It’s free to attend and takes place beside Highland Manor Inn and Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend. It’s free to attend.
The Church of God Alcoa-Maryville, located at 2615 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, will host a free “Celebrate Freedom” event from 6-9 p.m. Sunday as well, featuring games, food, a climbing wall, inflatables for children and fireworks.
Knoxville
While the annual “Festival on the Fourth” won’t be taking place this year, a scaled-down version of the city of Knoxville’s Fourth of July celebration will be — and it’s happening all weekend at World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St. in downtown Knoxville. They’re calling it a “Celebration of the 4th,” and it begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a performance by the Air National Guard Band of the South. The concert is actually broken up into three parts and will feature the Concert Band (presenting “a powerful and exhilarating program of traditional marches, symphonic masterpieces, popular music and patriotic selections which celebrate our nation.”) at 6:30 p.m., the Blue Groove Jazz Band (classic jazz and swing favorites) at 7:30 p.m. and the Sound Barrier Rock Band (playing everything “from classic rock to fun, and from Motown to today’s greatest hits as well as patriotic favorites”) at 8:30 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., a “short, small fireworks show” will take place from the Fort Kid parking lot, across from the Knoxville Museum of Art. It’s free to attend, but organizers are reminding patrons that there will be no food or beverages available for purchase on-site: “Families are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners (no alcohol).”
Meanwhile, the headline performer for the “Festival on the Fourth” — the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra — will carry on with its annual free Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert, which takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tennessee Amphitheater in World’s Fair Park. According to the KSO website, “Guests are welcome to sit inside the 950-seat amphitheater and around the surrounding lawn. Enjoy familiar classics such as Sousa’s ‘Stars and Stripes Forever,’ Tchaikovsky’s ‘1812 Overture’ and classic patriotic tributes including the ‘Armed Forces Salute’ and Valerie Coleman’s ‘Seven O’Clock Shout.’ Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon will also provide original poetry.”
Over at James White’s Fort, 205 E. Hill Ave. in downtown Knoxville, a free Independence Day celebration takes place at 10 a.m., during which “the Knoxville chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the Revolution honor the signers of the Declaration of Independence.”
The Mabry-Hazen House, 1711 Dandridge Ave. in East Knoxville, will open its doors at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for “an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration.” According to the historic home’s website, patrons can “gather with us to celebrate Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence, and community. Enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company and tours of the 1858 house for $12 (includes two drinks from a local brewery). Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on our seven acres of greenspace near downtown and right off I-40. The day recalls the spirit of 19th century Independence Day celebrations when communities gathered for patriotic revelry and enjoyment.”
Lenoir City
The annual “Rockin’ the Docks” celebration at The Cove at Lenoir City Park, 6706 City Park Drive, begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, when food vendors begin selling their wares. The festivities begin in earnest at 5 p.m. with a performance by the Ethan Vincil Band, followed by the RMS Band at 6:30 p.m., Smooth Sailor at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks over the water at 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Pigeon Forge
The 30th annual Patriot Festival will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Patriot Park, 186 Old Mill Ave., with live music starting at 5:30 p.m. by the Brad Hudson Band and the Fleetwood Mac tribute act Rumours. Country star Clint Black takes the stage at 8:30 p.m., and a fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m. Admission is free.
Norris
Up at the Museum of Appalachia, 2819 Andersonville Highway in Clinton, organizers will use gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet in the air on Sunday: According to the museum’s website, “Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions. While the tradition of anvil-shooting is nearly obsolete, the Museum has made it a nearly 30-year tradition, striving to keep this piece of history alive for a 21st century audience. The anvil shoot is the centerpiece of an all-day celebration that includes a national bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, southern food, demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, dulcimer makers, spinners, weavers, rail splitters, and more.” Shoots will take place at 10 and 11 a.m.; noon; and at 1 and 3 p.m. Tickets for the festivities, which begin at 9 a.m., are $10 in advance for adults, $5 for teens and $3 for children.
Oak Ridge
The annual Oak Ridge fireworks show and Independence Day celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, with a performance by the Oak Ridge Community Band. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m., and while admission is free, patrons are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating.
Parades
The Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade begins at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, “honoring first responders, U.S. veterans, military heroes, and frontline health care workers,” according to the city’s website. “Parade-goers can enjoy a celebration of red, white and blue as patriotically decorated and lighted floats line downtown streets and the 100th Army Band from Fort Knox, Kentucky, commemorates the holiday with a musical performance.” Monroe County country artist EmiSunshine will serve as the grand marshal, and the parade begins at Baskins Creek Bypass and travels the length of downtown to traffic light #10 at Ski Mountain Road. Warning: Get there early if you want a good seat! And don’t forget: Gatlinburg caps Independence Day with a massive fireworks display, starting at 11 p.m. when the explosives will be launched from the iconic Space Needle.
The town of Farragut will hold its Independence Day Parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, from Stadium Drive to Kingston Pike, featuring “floats, bands, dancers, animals, antique cars and more.”
The Loudon Fourth of July Parade through the downtown area begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the city’s celebration and fireworks extravaganza take place at the Tate and Lyle Amphitheater, 1470 Roberson Springs Road, featuring live music, food vendors, children’s activities and fireworks at dark.
The north Knox County community of Powell will hold its annual Lions Club Independence Parade at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, from Powell Middle School, down Emory Road to the back parking lot of the high school. Following the parade, the Lions Club will hold a July Fourth party at Powell Station Park, 2318 W. Emory Road, featuring free food, drinks, games and a petting zoo.
The annual Fourth of July Parade in the town of Greenback takes place at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.