It’s easy to get swept up in the merriment, madness, energy, and enthusiasm of the holiday season, one reason why any new activity or initiative can be swept to the back burner and all but ignored when the year comes to a close.
Nevertheless, that didn’t deter the Knoxville-based band The Sedonas. The band — which formed in 2016 and currently consists of singer, songwriter, harmonica player and occasional keyboardist James Connor Wike, guitarist and Blount County resident Ryan Sise, drummer Casey Green, and bassist Dre Phelps — released their new album The 79 Sessions in early December at the height of the holiday rush.
The album takes its name from the Nashville studio named Welcome to 1979, which is where it was recorded last October. It follows the band’s two earlier albums and a pair of EPs.
A tough and tenacious set of songs, the new album reflects the band’s assertive stance, with Wike’s riveting vocals at the fore and the rest of the band underscoring his efforts with a dynamic and determined delivery. Granted, the songs don’t necessarily come across as particularly upbeat or optimistic (“I don’t quite know my place, so you know I got to go and find my way,” Wike sings on opening track “It’s Worth-While.” “I need a place to hide away…I’m just trying to find my kind of sunny day…”), but the passion and purpose is evident even at the outset.
“‘It’s Worth-While’ speaks to the struggles that make life worth living,” Wike said. “Most times, all that’s needed to overcome a challenge is honest communication and a change of strategy.”
Other songs take a similar stance in tone and tenacity. The album’s riveting first single, “Even in My Mind’s Eye,” speaks to self-doubt when attempting to achieve one’s goal. “The chorus expresses a positive outlook on what one might feel after succeeding with that dream,” Wike said.
So too, the album’s closing track, “I’m Halfway Old,” takes a pensive perspective. “You might absorb a lot of information in life by the time you’re done maturing, but how you use this knowledge is pretty uncertain,” Wike said when asked to about the song’s particular perspective. “There’s a chance that if you’re honest about this type of unpredictability, it might all make better sense when you’re older.”
Nevertheless, Wike said that he prefers others explore their own interpretations according to how the songs might resonate with the individual. Nevertheless, given the insistent approach and driving dynamic, it’s clear that the Sedonas are intent on creating a hard-hitting sound that’s both resilient and relentless.
It’s hardly surprising then that the band’s name was inspired by a particularly memorable event from Wike’s youth. “It came from a trip to Sedona Arizona that I took with my family when I was younger,” Wike said. “I just thought the whole area and culture was really beautiful. I wanted to have the group become something of a tribute to that whole experience.”
Wike also said that The Sedonas have a number of influences that have impacted their sound ever since. He lists The Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, The Byrds, Stone Temple Pilots, ZZ Top, Bruce Springsteen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Freddie King, Zac Brown Band, Marcus King, Oasis, Tyler Childers, Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers Band among the many artists that have been infused into the band’s sound. “I’m inspired by a lot of rap and hip hop too, especially as far as the lyrics are concerned,” he added. “Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, JID, Kanye West, Pusha T, JAY-Z, J. Cole, Geto Boys and 50 Cent are some of the artists that come to mind.”
Notably, the band has also opened for various headliners, including ZZ Top this past July. Wike and Sise also occasionally perform as an acoustic duo.
Wike said that ultimately, the band is intent on moving forward all on its own.
“We hope to continue growing our audience in an organic and honest way through music and live shows,” he said. “We’re also looking forward to hopefully headlining tours of our own in the near future.”
The 79 Sessions is available on all downloading and streaming services as well as at the band;’s website, thesedonas.com.
