The Shootouts’ music falls on the crossroads of country, Americana, roots and rockabilly, a sound that draws on timeless tradition while maintaining contemporary credence and popular appeal. With Stampede, their third album in nearly as many years, they’ve clearly come into their own, thanks to a series of songs that boast instant appeal and an approach that’s both fresh and familiar all at the same time.
The album was produced by Ray Benson, the longtime leader of the classic western swing outfit, giving the band added credence and creative impetus. It not only features guest spots from Benson and his band, but an array of other special guest as well — among them, the Mavericks’ Raul Malo, Marty Stuart, Buddy Miller, and Jim Lauderdale all making guest appearances at various intervals.
The band is slated to make their debut at the Grand ‘Ole Opry on Feb. 24, the same day as the album’s official release.
Not surprisingly, the Akron Ohio-based band originally bonded over a mutual love of classic country. “The Shootouts got their start in 2015 when I met (lead guitarist) Brian Poston and we bonded over our love for real, tradition-based country music,” said lead singer and guitarist Ryan Humbert. “The band was originally meant to be a side project, but during the first show it was evident to all of us this was no side project. And now here we are releasing our third album!”
The band, which also includes Emily Bates on backing vocals and Kevin McManus on bass and backing vocals, will take the stage at Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Asked if it was at all intimidating to be working with an artist as iconic as Ray Benson, Humbert said he made to feel totally at ease. “It was quite an honor to work with Ray,” Humbert said. “He’s a total gentleman and he taught us a lot. He’s full of country music knowledge and was happy to share it.”
Notably, Stampede is the Shootouts’ third album in almost as many years, a considerable accomplishment by any measure.
“Every record is a chance to learn more about yourself as a band,” Humbert said. “We’ve continued to hone our sound with each album, taking knowledge from each producer we’ve worked with. It helps you figure out just who we are as musicians. I think that’s all you can hope for — to keep learning, growing and exploring your craft.”
It’s somewhat notable then that the band claim to make country music for people who don’t necessarily like country music. Asked about that statement, Humbert said he had an easy answer.
“While we are rooted in so many classic forms of the genre, we’re putting our own spin on it through our experiences as Ohioans,” he said. “We live in an area known more for rock and roll than country, and I think a little bit of that snuck into our sound too. I also think some folks have a very specific idea of what country music sounds like nowadays, but we’re hoping to help broaden their perspective.”
Indeed, their early influences point to those artists that had a defining impact on the forward thrust of a once traditional tapestry. Humbert cited Buck Owens, Lucinda Williams, Johnny Cash, Bob Wills, Rockpile, Marty Stuart, Steve Earle, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, and BR549, among the many musicians who left an imprint on The Shootouts’ sound. “The list could go on forever,” he said.
Nevertheless, Humbert said that the band thrives on the diversity that Americana music implies. “I love that the Americana genre embraces those of us that like to color outside the lines,” he said. “There are a lot of sub-genres related to roots music, and it gives so many of us a home that might not have one otherwise.”
Nevertheless, he added that The Shootouts are at their best when they’re sharing a stage. “We love playing live,” he said. “All of the songs start and end with us performing them as a band. The basic tracks for all three of our albums were performed that way, which ends up helping onstage later. While in the studio, we always try to stay true to the core sound of the band while still servicing the songs and adding tasteful color as needed.”
In that regard, Humbert said that the audience can expect a thoroughly rousing and rollicking show, as well as a somewhat playful performance.
“We’re a pretty high-energy band, and we have a lot of fun onstage together,” he said. “Our shows feature a lot of uptempo songs. We just want folks to be able to enjoy themselves and have fun along with us.”
