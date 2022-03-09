It sounded like a gunshot, a sharp crack that filled the rehearsal studio of Van Metre School of Dance as Amy Vaughn and her daughter, Kylie Berry, were putting the dancers of Appalachian Ballet Company through their paces for the forthcoming production of “The Little Mermaid.”
Vaughn, the company’s director, knew immediately what it was: Berry, the company’s rehearsal mistress, the school principal instructor and the title dancer of the March 26 performance, had ruptured her Achille’s tendon.
“My partner ruptured his on stage in 1994, during our production of ‘The Nutcracker,’ so I knew what that sound was and knew what had happened, because I had experienced that before,” Vaughn told The Daily Times recently. “It’s the strongest tendon in your body, so it makes a noise. She was in the middle of class, and before she hit the ground, I was on top of her, holding her calf muscle.
“The dancers went into gear, calling her husband putting coats on her, because she went into shock. It’s an injury all dancers fear, the same as runners do, and they had to see that. Talk about a life lesson! Not that Kylie did anything wrong, but when I tell them to plié and stretch their tendons, I mean it, because they can get tight.”
Vaughn’s initial reaction was that of a mother: worry for her daughter, apprehension over her future as a dancer, determining how best to help Berry and her family navigate the complications of an unexpected injury. Berry underwent surgery not long after the rupture, and in the days since, she’s even managed to return to the studio, guiding the members of the company through their movements — because the show must go on, and on the heels of motherly concern, Vaughn’s thoughts soon turned into how to salvage the company’s spring production.
“Kylie will mend; she’ll get back, but it’s going to be a long process,” Vaughn said. “I hurt as a mother does when her child hurts, but as a director, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, our production!’ And as an employer, she’s my main teacher who teaches 18 classes a week. She’s coping well, and she’s been there for rehearsals to take notes and give direction, so she’s still valuable to our production and doing her best to help us.”
But the role of the Little Mermaid herself was suddenly vacant, and Vaughn was faced with the dilemma of filling it with a month to go before the one-night-only extravaganza is staged on the Clayton Center for the Arts stage at Maryville College. Vaughn said that any number of the company’s senior dancers could have stepped into the role and performed capably, but with each of them focused on their roles, pulling one would have opened another hole in the cast that would have needed filling.
Enter James La Russa, a guest dancer from Atlanta who will be dancing the role of the prince who wins the Little Mermaid’s heart. La Russa just so happens to be married to Laura … Vaughn’s youngest daughter, herself a professional ballet dancer and a member of both Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre and staibdance.
“It just so happened that the companies she dances for in Atlanta had changed their schedules, so it lined up really well,” Vaughn said. “The fact that James and Laura are in Atlanta together and able to work on the pas de deux (the duet dance) is a little blessing in disguise. James was already watching the film (of the company’s 2017 production of “The Little Mermaid”) and learning his parts, and Laura was there with him.
“That she was able to do it was so helpful. She walked into the first rehearsal knowing every step, and she had every step written down in a notebook … which is good, because the Little Mermaid dances for almost 30 minutes in the first scene.”
Although “The Little Mermaid” was a hit for Disney in 1989, it was actually a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale first published in 1837. Like the animated film, it tells the story of a mermaid who wants to give up her undersea life in exchange for a human soul and human love, and while there are nods to the movie, Vaughn is hewing closer to the written text: The title character is never referred to as Ariel, and Ursula is simply the Sea Witch.
“I originally choreographed this five years ago, and I created it around Kylie, for her expertise and the way she moves,” Vaughn said. “She and I kind of did it together.”
La Russa’s version remains mostly the same, save for slight differences in movement. In fact, the framework of that 2017 ballet is mostly intact: The music is drawn primarily from the works of Gustav Holst — composer of “The Planets” whose lesser-known works, including “Spirit of the Water” and “The Lure,” make an ideal fit for an aquatic-themed story. Those watery elements are also woven into the choreography, with the movements of the ballerinas in a piece called “Dance of the Fish” designed to emulate the tropical marine life that populates the story.
“One big thing I’ve done since I created it five years ago is that looking back, it was only an hour and 9 minutes of music, so I’ve added about 19 minutes of music to a new section,” Vaughn said. “I also have more kids than I did five years ago, and that enabled me to create some new parts and develop my story more. Five years ago, the character of the fiancée to the prince had foot surgery, so I made her role very much an acting part, but this go-around, I’ve been able to flesh out what the fiancée does and how she basically gets jilted at the altar because the prince wants to marry the Little Mermaid.
“I think in terms of the whole production, I’ve just really kind of fleshed it out and made it bigger and better and involved more people. A lot of our community men are involved and get to do some partnering, and they’re really enjoying that as well.”
While Berry is disappointed to be sidelined, her investment in the production and her dedication to the company mean she’ll be backstage on March 26 (and for the school performance on March 25), just as she continues to teach at Van Metre on West Broadway Avenue in downtown Maryville. Because while the show must go on, ballet in Blount County is a way of life, and the company is as much an outlet for young dancers as it is for patrons anxious to see the spring show.
“We only have about 100 tickets left, which is amazing,” Vaughn said. “On top of that, we have over 800 school students going to see it on Friday morning. People are ready to get out, and we’re ready to dance.”
