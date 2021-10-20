Believe it or not, there are only 10 days left in the month of October — still plenty of time to get your fear on, if the Halloween season is your favorite.
Here’s a roundup of area Halloween hauntings and more in Blount County and beyond:
Blount County
• After scaling back to a drive-through event at Foothills Mall in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Downtown Maryville Association and the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission will bring the annual “
Spooktacular Extravaganza” back to West Broadway Avenue in downtown Maryville from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. The road will be closed between Boyd Thomas Clothing and CBBC Bank, and businesses will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, pet and human costume contests, games, a costume dance party and a pumpkin contest. Admission is free, save for a $5 entry fee for the pet competition.
• From 2-5 p.m. Oct. 30, the Blount County K-9 Association and Blount County Communication will host a Halloween-themed
Emergency Services Day at Everett Recreation Center, 318 S. Everett High Road in Maryville, featuring a trunk-or-treat for costumed kiddos, on-field demonstrations by emergency services personnel and a children’s play area. It’s free to attend.
• Speaking of Foothills Mall, “
Trick-or-Treating at the Mall” will take place from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 (with a costume contest on the mall’s center stage earlier in the day at 3 p.m.). It’s open for children ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult (adults are politely asked not to wear masks), and there’s no charge.
• A.M.S. Haunted Attractions is operating two Halloween-themed spooky locations in Blount County this Halloween season: “
Hotel Phobia,” where organizers “expose your greatest fears” and located at 3661 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway; and
The Barn at Maple Lane, which featured a hayride, haunted barn and a haunted trail, set up at Maple Lane Farms, 1126 Maple Lane in Greenback. Tickets are $10 for “Hotel Phobia,” $20 for The Barn or $25 for a combo ticket to both. Season passes and add-ons, such as a skip-to-the-front-of-the-line fast pass, are also available. “Hotel Phobia” is open from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays through Halloween; The Barn is open from 7:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Food trucks will be set up as well. For more information, call 865-268-9677.
• Speaking of Maple Lane Farms, the annual
Maple Lane Corn Maze is back for 2021 and features two options. The family-friendly maze is open at 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and noon Sundays through Halloween, but beginning Friday night, Oct. 22, the maze turns haunted at 7:30 p.m. and will be open nightly through Halloween. (In other words: If you don’t want to be scared, get there by 6 p.m.) Corn maze tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, $8 for ages 5-11 and free for 4 and younger. All tickets to the haunted maze are $15, and it’s “not recommended for ages 5 & under, pregnant women, or anyone with a heart condition!”
• On Halloween night, the
City of Friendsville will close West College Avenue starting at 5 p.m. to allow businesses and organizations an opportunity to give out candy to trick-or-treating children. Vendors and more will be set up to enhance the family-friendly entertainment, and the event is free to attend.
Other events
•
Frightworks Haunted House at 1904 W. Emory Road, Knoxville, will be open from 7-10 p.m. today(Oct. 21); 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 and Halloween night; and 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 and 30. With multiple “terrifying fright zones,” Frightworks bills itself as “one of the scariest, most original, and most theatrical haunted attractions in the Southeast.” General admission is $25, or you can purchase a “fast pass” for $37. Season passes also are available. Visit www.frightworks.com for more information.
•
The Deep Well Farm Corn Maze, located at 9567 U.S. 11E in Lenoir City, offers a pumpkin patch, a maze and hayrides and is open daily through October except for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Halloween (visit the website at www.deepwellfarm.com for various dates and times). Tickets are $12 for the maze or the patch/hayride, or $18 for all three — but it’s a cash-only operation, so come prepared.
• If you’re up for a drive to 7588 Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown, the
Frightmare Manor Screampark is back, and organizers emphasize that “every fall, a different section of this kill-structure is highlighted and unsealed for the public to feel firsthand the actual, gruesome secrets of its historic past.” Hours are 7-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 28; 7-11:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30; and 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31. Admission is $28, or you can pay $40 and skip the general admission line (prices are cheaper if you purchase tickets online). Visit www.frightmare manor.com for more information.
•
Dead Man’s Farm, a haunted attraction set up at 13100 W. Lee Highway in Philadelphia, features “multiple haunted attractions including a walk-through haunted house, a 5-acre haunted corn maze, three-mini horror escape rooms, nightmarish virtual reality, and a coffin simulator called ‘Buried Alive.’” It’s open from 7-10 p.m. today(Oct. 21), Sunday and Oct. 28; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Oct. 29 and 30; and 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 31. Admission is $20 per person for the haunted house, $15 for the corn maze or $30 for both, and an additional $10 will get you a “fast pass” ticket that lets you bypass the lines. There’s also a “midway” with sideshow performers that can be visited for $5. Visit www.deadmansfarm.com for more information.
•
Screamville Haunted Attraction, located at 6825 Tindell Lane in Knoxville, presents “Cursed Acres,” a haunted maze/cornfield and more, opens at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 29 and 30 (and at 7 p.m. on Halloween). Tickets are $20 per person.
• The
13th Hour Haunted Trail is located at 7201 E. Emory Road in Knox County’s Corryton community and is open from 8-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 29-31. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 13 and younger. (Parental discretion advised.) For more information, call 865-216-3281.
• Looking for non-scary trick-or-treating opportunities for kids? Over at Cherokee Caverns, 8524 Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville, they can go
“Trick or Treating in the Cave” from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Oct. 29 and 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 30 (as well as on Halloween); tickets are $12. At the Knoxville Zoo, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive in East Knoxville,
“Boo! At the Zoo” will allow kids to collect treats from candy stations throughout the park (animals will not be on display) from 5:30-8 p.m. today (Oct. 21) through Sunday; tickets are $12, and free for children 2 and younger.
