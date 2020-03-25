IF YOU GO

The Station

WHERE: 4206 Miser Road, Louisville

PERFORMANCES All shows are at 8 p.m. on Saturdays; doors open at 7 p.m. and an RSVP is required

CALL: 865-995-1259

EMAIL: thestationtn@gmail.com

ONLINE: www.miserstation.com

2020 CONCERT SEASON (all early performances are pending)

April 24: Guy Clark Tribute Show with Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp

April 25: An Evening with Verlon Thompson & Shawn Camp

May 2: Dale Ann Bradley

May 9: The Sidemen — Josh Shilling (Mountain Heart), Lewell Molen (Lorrie Morgan guitarist and WDVX-FM co-host of "Cumberland Sunday Morning"), Lora Molen (author and WDVX co-host of "Cumberland Sunday Morning") Larry Patton (The Flying Burrito Brothers)

May 16: The Grassabillies

May 23: Karen E. Reynolds and Suzie Ragsdale

May 30: Charlie McCoy and Jason Coleman (Floyd Cramer's grandson)

June 6: Wildeyes

June 13: Travis Bigwood and The Lonesome Doves

June 27: Scott Southworth

Pending fall shows

September 18: Billy Droze & Kentucky Blue

September 26: Lemmings

October 17: Fugitive Poets

All other fall dates are on hold at this time