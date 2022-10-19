Storytelling has always been an essential part of the human experience, ever since the prehistoric era. In Appalachia, it took on special significance, becoming a tradition that’s been passed down from one generation to the next, beginning when people first moved to the mountains centuries ago.
True to its mission, The Smoky Mountain Heritage Center continues this legacy. Sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission, its annual event, “Voices of the Mountains: Songs, Ballads and Stories from the Mountains,” takes place once again this Friday. It features two popular storytellers, Roane County educator Elizabeth Rose and nationally known storyteller Hannah Harvey.
Growing up in Etowah, Tennessee, Rose learned stories about the past while in seventh grade after several traveling storytellers made a stop at her school.
“I was mesmerized as a young listener by the stories and their performance,” Rose said. “I remember asking one storyteller where the stories came from and she said, ‘section 398.2 in the library!’ My mother was a teacher at Etowah City School, so as the child of a teacher, I spent many long hours in the school building after everyone else had left, immersing myself in the folklore section in the library. I was first drawn to the Jack Tales and Grandfather Tales. The dialect and vernacular speech came very naturally to me. It sounded just like how my daddy talked!”
When the school librarian took the children to an Annual National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, she discovered other storytellers. “I was hooked,” she said. “This year, I attended the 50th Annual Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough. I’ve only missed a handful of festivals since I first attended as a 7th grader in 1977!”
As a teacher, she’s integrated the stories into her classroom curriculum. She’s also participated in regional storytelling festivals and become involved in various storytelling organizations, including the National Youth Storytelling Showcase, where she served as the National Director.
In addition to being an educator for the past 36 years, Rose has presented at storytelling festivals and venues not only locally, but as far afield as St. Louis and Florida. Over the past ten years, she’s performed throughout East Tennessee with local storytellers Sam Venable, Bill Landry and Jim Clabourne in a presentation titled, “Talk is Cheap.”
“I’m drawn to the stories of my roots,” Rose said. “I grew up at the base of the Cherokee National Forest in a small East Tennessee town called Etowah. I feel at home telling stories of my roots and region. I think what sets me apart from other tellers is that I weave song, movement, and character voices into most of my stories.”
Like Rose, Harvey was also inspired by her childhood experiences. “I grew up listening to my grandfather tell stories about the tiny hollar community he grew up in,” she said. “He created whole worlds and people that don’t exist anymore, but they came alive inside his stories. I knew these people and places — and they became a part of me. My first ‘paid gig’ was when I was 14, performing in a local festival in Kingsport, and I still tell there every year. My Master’s thesis included a group storytelling performance of my grandfather’s oral history and life. My dissertation included a performance of Appalachian coal miners’ oral histories, all based on fieldwork interviews. It was group storytelling with original music. That experience was life-changing.
Getting to deep dive into other people’s stories, and being trusted by those people to share their story with audience has you holding someone else’s life in your hands. You want to treat that story with care on stage, give audiences a sense of their life, and present the questions and issues that they’re facing in a way that invites conversations beyond an hour of entertainment onstage.”
Harvey said that the performance group she was with in graduate school, Wordshed Productions, generated new award-winning adaptations of literary and oral histories.
“After I got my Ph.D., I taught storytelling for several years and told stories in Atlanta festivals on the side,” she said. “But I didn’t really get on the festival circuit until my husband and I moved back home to start up our family farm. I’ve been honored to perform twice at the National Storytelling Festival and other festivals in our area, and to have been invited to teach and to give workshops and lectures at universities and for religious groups from Florida to Connecticut. The part-time storytelling and teaching suits our home life well — we’ve got a farm and kids, so at any point in the day I’m either rehearsing stories, writing, teaching, or chasing children and chickens!
Even with her domestic duties, Harvey’s managed to share her work in a number of settings, including classrooms where the art and history of storytelling and folklore is taught.“I tell stories that my grandparents shared with me about where they grew up in southwestern Virginia — my own personal stories, stories from interviews with contemporary coal miners — and the lesser-known versions of folk and fairytales from all over the world. I do a lot of research to try to get cultural details right and respect the culture a story came out of.”
Harvey has also participated in storytelling workshops in the U.S, U.K., and Morocco, drawing praise both nationally and internationally. A past president of Storytelling in Higher Education, the professional organization of storytelling scholars, she’s released a number of streaming, DVD and audio storytelling courses. Her work can be found at www.CoveStory.com.“People laugh, sometimes tear up, and often think of their own lives,” Harvey said of her storytelling experiences. “I think often people are surprised at how many connections they have with the stories I tell. Stories are what link us together as human beings. As one scholar said, storytelling is the most human thing we can do.”
Rose concurred. “My goal as a teller is for the listener to not see me, but to see the story unfold in their own mind by the words delivered. My hope is for the listener to receive an experience, to take them to a place and time that elicits an emotion from a memory, and, at least for a moment, take them away from the hustle and bustle of today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.