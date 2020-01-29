It’s hard to say whether Jordan Pollard would be coming to Maryville next week if the Rat Pack hadn’t broken the cardinal rule of keeping what happens in Vegas hush-hush, but it’s indeed possible.
Pollard, after all, is a cast member and creative director with The Tap Pack, the singing, tap-dancing and fun-loving group of guys from Down Under who model the stage show they’ll bring to the Clayton Center for the Arts on Feb. 6 after the exploits of their famous counterparts from the golden age of Hollywood.
And nowhere was that captured more deftly than “The Rat Pack: Live at the Sands,” a 1963 recording made at the long-gone Sands Hotel and Casino featuring performances by the Rat Pack’s holy trinity: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
“I used to have that CD, and I played it until it burned out,” Pollard told The Daily Times recently. “I loved the banter; I loved the orchestrations; I loved the live element of how anything could happen at any given time. It wasn’t a carbon copy of anything else, and I just fell in love with all of it. When we realized that it hit a chord with a lot of people older than us, it gave us the idea for the show.”
The Tap Pack is exactly what the name implies: a variety show built around the Rat Pack concept, featuring professional entertainers whose multiple career roles include more than 20 musical theater productions among them. That concept, however, is only a foundation, Pollard said — because while the vintage style of such a show might play well with older audiences, newer sounds are needed to make it accessible to younger ones.
“We’re trying to emulate what the Rat Pack did — they took modern songs from their time and ‘swungified’ them, and that’s what we’re doing with modern songs of our time,” he said. “We’re not trying to copy them, but we are taking songs that people recognize and doing them in new, interesting ways. There’s a lot of our Australian vibe on what the Rat Pack did, but there’s also a lot of camaraderie. We’re having a lot of fun, it’s a little bit cheeky, and we’re having a good time — and we’re inviting the audience to have a good time with us.”
Pollard spoke to The Daily Times last weekend after flying 30 hours with his cast mates from Sydney, Australia. Needless to say, the wildfire crisis in his native country that has garnered so much worldwide media attention is still heavy on their hearts.
“We kind of live near the bush, and even though we weren’t too affected, my mom had a bag packed, just waiting on the call that told her she had to leave,” he said. “There was smoke in the air, and every morning you wake up, visibility is only (300-600 feet), and it just smells like a campfire everywhere you go. Fortunately, we’ve had a bit of rain lately, and we’ve gotten such overwhelming support from everybody across the world, with so many people donating to help us out, that it’s very humbling and very nice.”
The wildfire relief has given Pollard and his fellow Pack members the peace of mind required to mount a 35-date North American tour that will keep them stateside through the end of March. They travel, Pollard said, with a four-piece band that’s an integral part of the show. And while tap dancing may be associated with talent competitions or junior recitals, in the hands — or rather, on the feet — of The Tap Pack, it’s elevated to a whole other level of entertainment, Pollard said.
“This is pretty hardcore stuff,” said Pollard, whose mother — a dance teacher — got him started at 5 or 6. “This whole cast is made up of elite tap dancers, and the show runs for two hours, but we’re doing it in such a way that it’s not just straight-up tap for two hours. We sing, we juggle, we make jokes with the audience, we make drinks — there’s pretty much a working bar on stage.”
The onstage bar, he added, adds to the Rat Pack ambience. In their day, Davis, Martin and Sinatra (along with other Rat Pack members Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford) epitomized the glitz and glamour of that era. In some ways, The Tap Pack pays homage to those halcyon days, when members of the Rat Pack embodied masculine ideals of the day: suave, debonair, prone to ribaldry on occasion but always showcasing a style that average Americans found charming.
“We’re all dressed to the nines — we’re wearing full suits the whole time; there’s a bar on stage; and we have live musicians — horns, a drummer and some keys,” Pollard said. “We really are trying to channel that glitz and glamour and just make it a big old night of fun. There aren’t too many shows that do live big band stuff anymore, and we’re really trying to do all of that, which is exactly what they did.”
And the tap dancing, he added, becomes an integral part of the show. It’s a way of harnessing the percussive power of those special shoes and providing some entertainment that cuts across cultures: During a recent tour to Germany, much of the English language dialog was cut, but the tapping stayed.
“There’s one part where one of the guys will get up and actually battle the drummer,” Pollard said.
“The drummer, who’s basically our Buddy Rich, will play something, and one of the tappers has to keep up with him. It’s really spontaneous, and it’s never the same every night. And then there’s the song battle, where we do the classics vs. the pop songs, and that’s basically two guys just singing what they love — maybe ‘Come Fly With Me’ by Sinatra, and then the other guy hits it with something by Bruno Mars or Ed Sheeran.
“It’s all in good fun, and the whole crowd gets into it. We’ve had a lot of guys come to the show and tell us afterward, ‘My wife dragged me along, and I didn’t think it was going to be any good, but that was one of the best shows we’ve seen!’”
And, he added, it’s a show for all ages. The occasionally “cheeky” bits of humor are sophisticated, but the family vibe means that concert-goers from 8 to 80 will find something to love. And, he added, performing the show in America keeps him and his fellow cast members on their toes.
“Here, you’re obviously more familiar with the Rat Pack than all of us back home, which is one reason we’re not trying to copy them,” he said. “Those guys were amazing, and we love what they did, but we’re saying, ‘Here’s our version of it.’ No two shows are ever the same, and everyone who comes will have a really unique experience, because we’re having a good time, too.
“The thing we lock onto is the thing that everyone loves: When the deejay plays your song, wherever you are, you’re up and dancing because you love the song and love the rhythm. Everybody loves a good, solid beat, whether it’s swing music or any kind of music, and we’re trying to harness that with the tapping. And then there are a lot of jokes, a lot of percussion, and it’s just a really great night out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.