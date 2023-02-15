The Tedeschi Trucks Band are family band in every way. Aside from the fact that many of its members have been with the group since the very beginning, the duo at the center of that circle — and from whom the band takes its name — specifically Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, are a married couple that previously helmed their own individual ensembles. Tedeschi was responsible for several solo albums while Trucks, the nephew of the late Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks, performed not only with his uncle’s band, but also with such luminaries as Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, Joe Walsh, and Phil Lesh and Friends, among the many.
Since consolidating their efforts in 2010, they’ve achieved further glories within the realm of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, including a Grammy Award for their debut album “Revelator,” a nomination as best band at the Blues Music Awards, a string of well received live and studio albums, and a populist following that extends from their native Florida to the nation as a whole.
The band, which performs at the Knoxville Civic Center on Tuesday, Feb. 21 along with special guest Amy Ray (also known for her role in the Indigo Girls), offers a mix of rock, blues, R&B, soul, jazz, and the occasional cover. Their most recent recordings “I Am the Moon,” make for their most ambitious efforts so far, one which incorporates two dozen songs spread out over four individual albums. It, too, is a mark of the band’s daring and diverse approach, and it continues to single them out as one of the most dynamic live bands to take a stage today.
Tedeschi herself can claim her own distinct honor. She was recently received The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History’s James Smithson Bicentennial Medal for “contributions to the American experience through music and the culture-changing impact made to the American sound.” The medals, which were presented in early December, were also given to Dave Grohl and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
“I got an email from the head of the Smithsonian, saying that I had been nominated to receive this award, and it was something that basically followed the mandate of honoring those who helped add to the American experience,” Tedeschi said, speaking from the home she shares with Trucks in Jacksonville, Fla. “They were very sweet and, and I was really blown away to be there. I’m very lucky to do what I do already, but to be honored in that way was really pretty big for me. It was much bigger than the Grammys or anything like that. That stuff is to me like a popularity contest, but this was really heartfelt and very deep.”
Now on the precipice of a tour that will take the band across the country throughout the next five months, the band has accumulated plenty of material to share onstage. “We’ll probably be playing stuff from all four of the different records we released last year, as well as stuff from our old catalog,” Tedeschi said. “We’ll also be playing some new things that we just throw in there for fun, maybe some old covers of anybody from Pink Floyd to somebody like Harry Styles. You just never know what you’re gonna get on a given day.”
Given the diverse talents of the musicians that make up their sprawling 12-piece ensemble — one that includes Tedeschi and Trucks on guitars and vocals, Tyler Greenwell and Isaac Eady on drums and percussion, Mike Mattison, Mark Rivers and Alecia Chakour on harmony vocals, Kebbi Williams on sax, Elizabeth Lea on trombone, Ephraim Owens on trumpet, Brandon Boone on bass, and Gabe Dixon on keyboards and vocals — the band has plenty of talent to draw from, fueling their stylistic shift even more.
“I think it’s only rap that we don’t do,” Tedeschi said. “There’s obviously diversity in the styles of music, but also diversity in our culture, because of where people are from in the band. It shows people that diversity is really important, because it really helps you expand your horizons, and creatively, it can give you this huge overflowing knowledge.”
She went on to say that she considers that ability to forge a common bond to be one of the most important benefits of a shared musical experience.
“People meet each other at these shows,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t have things in common, but then they do find common ground, and they find that music is healing and it helps spread love and good energy. So then maybe they’ll change their mind about some things, maybe they meetsome new friends, and they’ll think, ‘Wow, that guy makes a lot of sense, and I like what he’s thinking. Maybe I do need to be a little less negative, or this or that.’ I get negative sometimes, because I’m just so disheartened by what’s happening in the world. And I’m shocked that we’re going back in time, instead of evolving. But evolution is real, people, and we can do it!”
She pauses for a moment and then opts for some optimism. “We’re so lucky to live in this world,” she said. “We’re able to share things with each other and to learn from each other. It’s awesome.”
Nevertheless, she reserves her greatest praise and platitudes for her husband. “He’s an incredible guitar player,” she said, her pride obviously intact. “I mean, of course. Let’s get down to brass tacks. The boy is ridiculous. I mean, he’s one of the best in the world. I just hope in the next couple of years, he really starts to get his due, where people really start to step it up and say, hey, you know, he’s one of the greats. Of course, maybe they do now.”
On the other hand, with all the accolades they’ve accumulated so far, the band has a high bar to live up to.
“I don’t think of it as an albatross,” Tedeschi replied when asked if it’s intimidating to attempt to meet others’ expectations. “I mean, it’s always something to strive for, to be creative, and come up with new ideas and new ways to present things. Music is so great, because you can come at it so many different ways — visually, internally or whatever. I don’t think it’s really going to hinder anything. If anything, it’ll just push us a little harder the next time we go to make a studio album. There are a lot of things we can aspire to in order to get creative. The sky’s the limit and it’s just whatever inspires us at the time. Whatever’s going on in the world obviously inspires a lot of the places we take out music to.”
