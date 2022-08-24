It can be a bit precarious when committed couples opt to go into business together. Domestic squabbles can easily intrude on any professional partnership, causing conflict on two fronts simultaneously.
That scenario can play out in musical scenarios as well. Fortunately, the Waymores, an Atlanta-based husband-wife duo who perform at Maryville’s Bluetick Tavern on Wednesday, Aug 31 as part of the Songs and Stories series, have managed to skirt those issues entirely.
Nevertheless, their relationship started like many do. The pair — Willie Heath Neal and Kira Annalise — met at a dive bar in Marietta Georgia. Neal had his individual band and Annalise was testing the waters on her own. “We both became a part of this big ensemble called The No Count Palookas,” Annalise said.” It was very much in an Opry style. Everyone would swap instruments, and I became the female singer in the group. It was a lot of fun at the time, but eventually, like most things, the fun came to an end and we went our separate ways.”
Annalise said that for her, the couple’s personal connection superseded an initial decision to make music.
“For me, it was love at first sight,” she said. “It took Willie some time. He really did not want a girlfriend, and while I tried to be respectful of that, I just couldn't. So, after I fought off several other women, I found my way in. I learned how to play guitar and write songs, and he mentored me through it. I'd come to him weekly — if not daily — with a handful of new songs that I had written, and he'd send me home with new progressions to write with, or new timings to conquer. I eventually won him over, and we're at the 14 year mark personally, and the eight year mark professionally.”
Nevertheless, Annalise said that things were somewhat tumultuous at the outset. “We often use the George Jones and Tammy Wynette quote, ‘She loved him and he tortured her for it.,’” she said. “Shockingly however, once we dropped our separate full band things and focused on The Waymores, subsequently started touring together and doing nearly 200 dates a year, things got pretty blissful.”
That said, the couple came to realize that there are difficulties that accompany any relationship, and life on the road can complicate the situation to an even further extent. Nevertheless, they’ve managed to plough through even the most stressful scenarios.
“We’ve been through so much together that there's really nothing we can't overcome,” Annalise said. “Of course, sometimes it's easier than others. A touring life is a hard life. You don't eat right, you don't get a lot of sleep, and tensions can build. But we do our best to address things with the mindset of ‘it's us against this problem, not us against each other.’ Sometimes we'll be so mad at each other for something in our personal lives, but we’ll still have to step foot onstage and not let the audience see any of that. By the end of the show, we've usually forgotten what it was that we were so mad about. In that regard, music has saved us.”
The name Waymores was chosen out of a mutual love for Waylon Jennings. ”Waymore" was Jennings’ nickname. “Kira is not a huge fan of the name,” Neal said. “However, it's too late to change it now!”
Citing such shared influences as Waylon, Willie Nelson, John Prine, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, and Elvis Presley in particular, it’s little wonder that the two have inspired several comparisons of their own — from "The Honky Tonk Ramones" to "The next Johnny and June.” “We just call it ‘authentic country,” Annalise said. “There's nothing contrived about what we do and we feel like that's hard to find these days.
With two Waymores albums so far — Weeds, their debut, and the recently released Stone Sessions, they’ve made significant strides in establishing that sound. “Our first album came out of necessity,” Neal said. “We were already touring quite a bit and people were asking for music. What a great problem to have! We hadn't really attempted writing together yet, but it came very naturally once we started. The first album saw a lot of great things for where we were at that time in our career with this band. We're beyond thankful that the second album was a growth, and we didn't see any sign of the sophomore slump. Stone Sessions really got some incredible reviews and put us on another rung, which is exactly what we were hoping would happen. The more reviews we get, the more our music gets out there, and then the more we can connect with fans and see the world. That's what it's all about. Hopefully it's upward from here.”
Annalise concurs. “We're making a living doing what we love, and we get to do it together,” she said. “I don't know if it gets any better than that. We're always growing and willing to grow, so the tweaking is a constant.”
At the same time, the two say that their mutual admiration has remained constant.
“Willie is one of the best humans I've ever met, honestly,” Annalise said. “He lives for music and for me and our kids, and I never have to doubt that. He is never not true to himself, but he is willing to bend ever so slightly for me when I need him to, and that’s my definition of love. I also admire his ability to carry on in the hardest of times. That’s something I'm working on, and he picks up where I'm lacking. I truly believe he was meant for music and I'm just so touched that I get to be along for the ride.”
For his part, Neal spares no superlatives when professing his appreciation for her. “I admire her wit,” he said. “Plus her charm, her beauty, her talent, and the way she makes me laugh and smile. But mostly, I admire our mutual commitment to each other and the life she's worked so hard to help build for us. She is half of my being, and I've never experienced a love like that ever. I don't know that the right words exist yet to describe my admiration for her.”
