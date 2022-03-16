In one week, one of the most innovative, groundbreaking and adventurous music festivals in the world gets under way in East Tennessee.
For the uninitiated, such descriptors of the Big Ears Festival — which begins Thursday, March 24, and carries on through Sunday, March 27, — may seem grandiose. Hard to believe, even. But a cursory glance back at the coverage of festivals past reveals it to be a stunning assemblage of sounds that are designed to be experienced and explored as much as they are listened to, according to festival founder Ashley Capps.
“It’s all about your personal preferences,” Capps told The Daily Times recently. “It’s about everyone creating their own adventure. Who am I to suggest you might like this more than that? That kind of undermines the whole ethos behind the festival in a certain way. Having programmed the festival and made the choices (of the artists on the program), everything is there for a reason — a very good reason — and any path you take in the festival is going to be packed with extraordinary rewards. It really depends on your interest, where your head’s at and the experiences you’re looking for.”
For a great many music festivals, the schedule of performers is a necessary component of maximizing one’s experience. Like other music extravaganzas, Big Ears will feature a number of acts often performing at the same time at venues within relatively close proximity, and for a festival at which the names of performers are mostly recognizable, choosing which show to hit and which ones to skip is based on personal preference.
At Big Ears, even ardent music fans may struggle to identify even half of the bands on the lineup — not because they lack talent, but because their talents are so brilliant that they’ve found widespread acclaim, even adoration, among devotees to a particular genre or subgenre. Patti Smith — who performs Thursday, March 24, at The Mill and Mine and March 25 at The Tennessee Theatre — is a punk and counterculture icon, but PATTI is a “psycho noise-pop” trio “with a post-punk tool kit, and while the former has achieved both critical and cultural fame, PATTI is an act likely new to most festival-goers.
And that has made Big Ears a darling of those who prefer musical exploration and experience over cut-and-dried performances that fit within the convention concert paradigm. Consider the press Big Ears has gotten over the years:
• From the British newspaper The Guardian in 2016: “The governing curatorial principle seems designed to take the zeitgeist at its word. While the programmers specialize in ‘niche’ bookings — think avant-metal, a wide variety of jazz picks and contemporary classical music — the sheer variety of niches keeps things from seeming too narrow. Big pop stars are not on the menu but variants on popular-song traditions are present each day.”
• From The Wall Street Journal in 2017: “Supremely talented and eager to stretch their abilities, the musicians who played the annual Big Ears Festival here Thursday through Sunday moved comfortably among different forms, ranging from unadorned folk to wildly experimental music. Their cross-genre meanderings, eclectic and eccentric in any other context, encouraged fruitful alliances, thus serving to demonstrate why the silo-destroying Big Ears is a premier festival unlike any other.”
• From NPR in 2018: “From its first iteration in 2009, the festival has been a locus of expedition, defined more by a go-anywhere ethos than by any style or genre allegiance.”
• In The New York Times in 2019, writer Giovanni Russonello called the festival “a point of pilgrimage for all sorts of experimental listeners” and noted that the shows “all are within walking distance of each other, but each is comfortable and acoustically sound enough that you’ll forget what you’re missing a few doors down.”
Such adoration may make those who didn’t get tickets in time — Big Ears has been sold out for weeks — supremely disappointed to miss out on the action. But while community has been a part of the Big Ears experience from the beginning, the cancellation of the festival in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 forced Capps and other Big Ears planners to reconsider what, exactly, they want the event to represent.
“Certainly, the pandemic was something none of us really imagined in our wildest dreams. It was such a curveball, something so unknown and so out of one’s control that there was a feeling of this certain helplessness,” Capps said. “We were one of the first acts to cancel in 2020, and within 24 to 48 hours, it became obvious that we had to cancel. There was no debate about it
“So we did what we had to do, and in some ways, it made the decisions clearer. It didn’t make it easy, but there was also the shared experience of it being something everyone was going through all across the world, and the fact it wasn’t a choice made it a little easier.”
Coming back for 2022, he added, the festival template was preserved from previous years, but the footprint was expanded. The isolation caused by COVID needed a proper Big Ears response, Capps said, and so a number of events were added that are open to the public.
“There will be a lot of free concerts that enable people who have not been willing or able to purchase tickets to the festival to experience much of what the festival is about,” he said.
Free Big Ears performances and events include:
• Contemporary classical ensembles Kronos Quartet and S Percussion will join the University of Tennessee Percussion Ensemble at 4 p.m. March 24 at the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville, with additional sets by “Chicago’s righteous and soulful” Damon Locks’ Black Monument Ensemble; Latin rock from Dos Santos; and Colombian-Canadian singer Lido Pimienta, whose high-energy and flamboyant performance at the 2021 Grammys was mind-blowing, will close the night out.
• At 3 p.m. March 25, the program will begin with the musical gumbo that makes up the heritage of New Orleans and trace that lineage back to Haitian traditions that play a big role in it. Performances include traditional jazz by Aurora Nealand and the Royal Roses; the 79rs Gang, a combo of Mardi Gras Indians from NOLA’s 7th and 9th wards; and Sporty’s Brass Band. Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik will also perform, and the night will come to a bombastic close with a combined set by the Haitian roots band RAM and the Big Easy’s Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
• Haiti and New Orleans will again come together at 1 p.m. Saturday for a multicultural second line parade through Knoxville’s Old City, crossing the Gay Street Viaduct and ending with a free street party at Southern Depot. Preservation Hall Jazz Band will lead the marchers, along with musicians from New Orleans and Haiti and local marching bands, and Knoxville’s own Cattywampus Puppet Council is constructing specially designed puppets for the event, which has been designed the Krewe du Cattywampus.
• Numerous performances will take place at official Big Ears venues The Pilot Light (106 E. Jackson Ave. in the Old City), Boyd’s Jig and Reel (101 S. Central St. in the Old City) and the Knoxville Museum of Art (1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, downtown), and all of them are free as well.
In addition, numerous downtown Knoxville businesses and art organizations will plan their own special events, showcases, performances and art exhibits to capitalize on the Big Ears momentum. For four days, Capps said, the city will become the multicultural hub of the East Coast, and even the musically hesitant should made an effort to sample the wares, he encouraged.
“It’s just going to be a breathtakingly fun event this year,” he said. “There’s just so much planned and so much going on that if you just come to downtown Knoxville and walk down the street on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the atmosphere is going to be electric.”
