It’s safe to say that the Mavericks have altered the perception of what country music generally entails. While many bands have expanded its stylistic parameters by imbuing elements of roots, rock, folk, and bluegrass into the mix, this particular Nashville-based band adds an element of Latin music to it as well, culled from singer, songwriter and guitarist Raul Malo’s Cuban heritage and the fact that he grew up in multi-cultural Miami.
While radio was once resistant to offering airplay, due to it inability to typecast them with any singular sound, their commercial fortunes and critical kudos have expanded regardless, resulting in Grammys, accolades from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association and honors from the Americana Music Association.
So too, over the course of a dozen albums dating back to 1990, the group’s garnered a faithful following and emboldened their wherewithal as well. Their latest release, “En Espanol,” is, as the title suggests, sung entirely in Spanish, a further acknowledgement not only of the band’s diverse heritage, but the fact that their boundaries are, indeed, unlimited.
The band, which performs at Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre on Friday, March 17, have shared their music with fans throughout the world, and, most recently, were shared starring status on the seventh annual Outlaw Country Cruise. Malo himself gained the awe of any number of other performers. After all, the purity of his vocals, as well as its range and tone frequently brings to mind a classic combination of Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley in terms of emotional impact.
“I really like the cruises as much as I dislike touring Canada in January and February,” Malo said in a phone call from a hotel room in Tallahassee, the latest stop in a seemingly unending tour schedule. “There’s always that alternative. Canadians don’t stop living just because it’s cold, but I stop living when it’s cold.”
These days the group — whose front line also consists of original drummer Paul Deakin, guitarist Eddie Perez and keyboard player Jerry Dale McFadden — likely has their pick of where they play, but Malo readily admits that music cruises are a preferred way to perform.
“It’s like a festival on the water,” he said. “Plus, they’re easy on the joints. It’s easy on the spirit. Are they perfect? Maybe not. Do we have complaints? Not me. I’m alright with it. We’ve become the darlings of the cruise ship scene.”
Of course, they’re the darlings of the land-lovers as well, as evidenced not only by their array of accolades but also by a devoted following that continues to grow exponentially.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done, but I don’t look at it with any sort of swelled ego,”Malo said. “It’s funny — in many ways, I’m still that kid playing on a Tuesday night in Miami by myself, just trying to figure it out. It still feels like that sometimes, and I think that’s probably what propelled me and propelled the band — the fact that I don’t rest on my laurels. None of us do really, because we’re always pushing forward.”
That’s an admirable perspective of course, but one has to wonder if there aren’t occasions where perhaps he looks in the proverbial rearview mirror and finds himself stunned in disbelief.
“Maybe one day, when I get to really step back from this and see it from afar, I’ll have more of that kind of perspective,” Malo said. “But right now, it just feels like we’re in the trenches, and giving it the good fight. I think that’s a good, healthy attitude to have, because otherwise, I don’t think we’d be doing much. So on one hand, I do appreciate where we’re at and what we’ve been able to do, but on the other hand, I’m still doing it — we’re still doing it, we’re still clawing and we’re still fighting for whatever we’re trying to do. I think the main thing for us, as a band, is to deliver every night — deliver a performance that you can feel good about, and that people can take home with them and dig in and talk about. I think everybody in the band understands that, and grasps it completely.”
It’s that bond that makes a Mavericks show so special, whether simply gazing at Malo front in center as he serenades his audience, watching Perez in a classic rock star posture, seeing McFadden exuding enthusiasm while bounding across the stage, or witnessing Deakin steadily holding down the back beat.
“I think that that’s been one of the key elements when you go see a Mavericks show, that you’re going to be entertained,” Malo said. “And maybe you’ll get even a little more, because maybe it can provide a little bit of a soundtrack to your life. So if you deliver every night and if you do that on a consistent basis, I really believe that wins out over everything else — even over whatever radio success you have. We’ve never had a lot of that. We don’t have access to big time TV shows. We don’t have those things at our disposal. We can’t go on ‘Saturday Night Live’ or ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ whenever we want.”
One has to wonder why those avenues aren’t open to them. Malo says he has the answer.
“Let’s be truthful —we’re not 25 anymore,” he said. “So we’re not the band that the record labels necessarily want to promote as the latest thing, because our thing is different. I tell my Uber drivers whenever they take me anywhere, and then ask me what I do, ‘Well, I’m the most famous person you’ve never heard of.’ And that pretty much sums up my life. Which is great. I love it. I mean, I enjoy my fame and whatever perks that offers, but I don’t have TMZ cameras outside of my hotel room and around everywhere. I don’t have that kind of fame, and that’s fine. I get why we don’t. You ask ten different people what kind of music the Mavericks make, and you’re gonna get ten different answers.”
