He probably ate more sandwiches than he truly wanted, but Wes Scantlin — frontman for the heavy rock band Puddle of Mudd, which plays The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint on Saturday — figured out early on that asking for one gave him access to the guitar.
He was “a young man, just a little bitty cat living on a dream,” he told The Daily Times recently, when he saw Van Halen on the band’s “1984” tour, watching wide-eyed and mesmerized as Eddie Van Halen shredded his way through hits like “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”
“I was watching from the rafters of the arena in Kansas City, where I grew up, and I said, ‘You know what? I’ll do that. I want to do that, because it looks like fun!’” Scantlin said. “And it wasn’t long after that when I picked up the guitar, thanks to my buddy Tom Cole.”
Which brings us to those sandwiches. Cole, according to Scantlin, had gotten a Kramer Striker ST six-string with a Floyd Rose tremolo, a sweet-looking guitar that he played through a Peavey amplifier. Scantlin would watch his buddy play for hours … until hunger set in.
“He would go upstairs to make both of us sandwiches, and even though he told me not to touch the guitar or the amplifier or any of the other musical instruments in the entire room, I said, ‘OK, man, this is my chance,’” Scantlin added with a laugh. “I had been just sitting there looking at his fingers, so when he went upstairs, I picked it up and mimicked him. So my buddy Tom Cole inadvertently showed me the ropes as a musician.”
Less than a decade later, Scantlin put together the first incarnation of Puddle of Mudd, naming the band for the aftermath of Missouri River flooding that inundated the band’s Kansas City rehearsal space. That was in 1991, the same year Nirvana changed the trajectory of music with the release of “Nevermind.” Grunge opened up new possibilities, but Scantlin and his then-bandmates were too enamored with heartland rock to emulate Seattle sound. Their first EP, “Stuck,” was released in 1994, and in one particular full-circle moment, one of its songs — “You Don’t Know,” recut and released on 2019’s “Welcome to Galvania” — found regional radio popularity, Scantlin said.
“That was the coolest thing, hearing 98.9 The Rock in Kansas City — all those deejays, Johnny Dare and Valorie Knight and Traci Wilde and Big Wes — playing our song when we didn’t even have a record deal,” he said. “They just came out and blessed the band by putting it in rotation, and that was really cool. I owe Kansas City, and they’ll always be my people.”
For the several years, the guys did the club and bar circuit throughout the Midwest, grinding out a barely break-even rock ‘n’ roll career that finally caught the attention of Fred Durst of the nu-metal act Limp Bizkit.
“A lot of times when I’m doing interviews, I get asked about it being the band’s 20th anniversary (Puddle of Mudd’s major-label debut, “Come Clean,” was released in 2001), but it’s more like the 30th-something anniversary,” Scantlin said. “It’s really cool that this kind of just basically happened like it did, but I appreciate the big dogs, like Fred. He’s the savior of Puddle of Mudd.”
“Come Clean” spawned the hits “Blurry,” “Control,” “Drift and Die” and “She Hates Me,” all found favor on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, bringing Puddle of Mudd to the mainstream and on the road with bands like Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots and Staind. The record would go on to sell more than 3 million copies and open up Europe as a touring destination, and the band’s 2003 follow-up, “Life on Display,” maintained that momentum. Other records followed, and 2007’s “Famous” featured another pair of hot-selling hits, the title track and the single “Psycho.”
Over the next several years, however, the band seemed to come apart at the seams as Scantlin struggled with drug and alcohol problems.
“My dad told me to always have a fallback program, a secondary thing I wanted to do, and for me, that was bartending,” he said. “I would meet people, and I had a lot of fun.”
Once music became a full-time occupation, however, substances were easily accessible, and the shows suffered because of it. He doesn’t shy away from discussing those years, and in 2017, he apologized to Puddle of Mudd fans from the stage to talk about his addiction and subsequent recovery.
“With addiction, it’s no one’s fault, and it’s been happening to people for thousands of years, but you’ve got to deal with it,” he said. “It’s a recognizable thing, and there are alternate ways to supersede it and get out of the way of it, which is awesome. It just comes down to going to some meetings or wherever you want to go where people like you can help you.
“That, and follow your passion. And if you’re a musician, like my dad said, you need to always have a backup plan, because it’s more likely you’re going to get struck by lightning than ever break big!”
For Puddle of Mudd, that ascendancy was a gradual thing, he added: One year early on, the guys played the now-gone club Lone Star in Kansas City, excited to see 1,500 people in the audience. Not long thereafter, they were routinely playing to 15,000 or more as part of major tours, and while he looks back and has some regrets — letting the business side of rock ‘n’ roll distract him from seeing things clearly, for example — he’s feeling more centered than ever as the band prepares to release a new album, “Ubiquitous,” in the next few months.
“I subscribe to the KISS principle — ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid,’” he said. “I can’t do Eddie Van Halen solos to this day, and even though I would try when I was younger, my mom was my savior, because she told me, ‘You’re not actually performing very well; why don’t you write your own songs?’
“Now, it feels new again. I actually listen to people who have been around the block and stuff and try to take their advice, and I cherish it. And a lot of them have told me, ‘Hey, man, keep writing,’ so that’s really what I try to do. That’s what keeps me up way too late these days: writing songs.
“I’m just grateful, man,” he added. “Everything happens for a reason, and we’ve managed to get some breaks, meet some really nice people along the way and find some seriously talented musicians that are taking it to a different level.”
