Tim O’Brien is an artist that helped define modern bluegrass, popularizing a sound that’s taken it from the front porches and hollows of Appalachia to the populist appeal fostered by festivals and mainstream gatherings where both young and old enthusiasts find equal footing. O’Brien, who performs at Knoxville’s historic Laurel Theater Friday night, is an exceptionally talented singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose musical arsenal includes guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, bouzouki, and mandocello.
He’s also a prolific recording artist who can claim approximately two dozen albums both on his own and with his sister Mollie O’Brien, as well as collaborations with Darrell Scott, all in addition to his efforts as part of the seminal outfits Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers, NewGrange, The Earls of Leicester, and Hot Rize, a band that brought bluegrass to a new and enthusiastic audience. A duet with Kathy Mattea, “The Battle Hymn of Love,” hit Billboard’s top 10 on the country charts. He currently records for his own independent record label, Howdy Skies Records.
It’s hardly surprising, then, that he’s accumulated any number of prestigious awards throughout his career, among them, a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album, a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album (with The Earls of Leicester), several Grammy nominations, induction into the West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame, and citations from the International Bluegrass Association for their initial Entertainer of the Year award courtesy of Hot Rize and his own honors, as Male Vocalist of the Year.
“Music seems more and more mysterious to me as I go on,” O’Brien said. “I’ve been making my living at this for 50 years, and while I’ve learned a lot, the unknown parts still beg to be explored. One thing for sure, music brings people together, and that community of performers, writers, promoters and fans are united by that same force. From a creative standpoint, my aim is to be more concise, to trim away unnecessary stuff, to basically mirror the world clearly as possible and reflect that back on the listener. It seems like the artist’s role is mostly to respond to and reflect what he or she observes.”
Naturally then, his affinity for bluegrass and roots music provide him with his overriding influences, sounds sustained throughout his entire career. “Bluegrass and traditional music need no sound system, no stage, and can happen anywhere in an instant,” he said. “It’s a common language we’re quite comfortable speaking. You can easily collaborate with, or perform to, almost anyone, and it always connects. A master like Doc Watson can be so disarmingly intimate while at the same time dazzlingly virtuosic. Any good art — music included — contains real humanity and can reassure us. It’s like a nice cushioned seat you can rest on a while.”
Notably, O’Brien credits any number of artists he’s worked with for having provided his ongoing inspiration and enthusiasm. “People like Kathy Mattea, Steve Earle, Mark Knopfler, Darrell Scott, and so many others have greatly broadened my appreciation of music,” he said. “Each one has their own view and pathway in, and they’re all valid and instructive. Each one teaches me the vital lesson that you can only do it your own way. As a student, you study their way, maybe try to imitate it to internalize it, but the lesson concludes with the stark truth that your own unique path awaits and you’ll follow it without realizing until you’re several miles on your way. I learn old songs note for note, and try to replicate, but I soon realize it’s now a new thing in my voice and in my hands. With Darrell in particular, I learned that you can’t be completely original on the one hand, but neither can you help but be on the other hand. That it’s best to set those concerns aside and just play and sing and write.”
O’Brien said that the upcoming show at the Laurel featuring him and his band (Mike Bub on bass, wife Jan Fabricius on mandolin and vocals, Shad Cobb on fiddle, and Cory Walker on banjo) ought to allow ample opportunity to share those skills. He said the audience can expect to hear several songs from his latest album He Walked On, as well as deep cuts from his previous releases. “I have a new record in the can and will singing a few of those new original songs as well,” he added.
It also offers an opportunity to reconnect with a venue — and a city — that he’s particularly fond of.
“I love the Laurel Theater, an old school folk venue where bluegrass sounds great,” he said. “It was great playing in Knoxville long before WDVX started up, but from my viewpoint, it looks like that station has really helped gather the roots music audience together. I love that station because it sounds like Knoxville…like East Tennessee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.