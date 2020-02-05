Credit Tinsley Ellis with the desire to push his parameters. While he claims a prominent spot among the current crop of guitar gods, he’s not content to merely tap into a blues-based template without also expanding as well. His new album, “Ice Cream In Hell” — his 18th effort to date — is a visceral yet varied exercise in pure anthemic exuberance, one that nods to Ellis’ early idols but also finds him rocking out in his signature style.
“I think it’s about the songwriting,” Ellis said when asked how he incorporates his own style into that sensibility. “When I started out, I was doing other people’s songs all the time — Chuck Berry, Freddie King, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Elmore James. I still love that music, but somewhere, about 20 years ago, I started writing my own songs and finding my own voice. With this particular album, we had more songs to choose from than ever before. From the 40 songs we had originally, we narrowed it down to eleven that seemed to fit together the best.”
While Ellis is known among most blues aficionados as an exceptional musician, he also emphasizes other additives as well.
“I’m primarily a guitar player and a bandleader,” he insisted. “But I believe that people come out primarily to hear the ensemble playing, as they once did for the Allman Brothers Band. My favorite album of their’s is ‘Live at Fillmore East,’ and that was probably 95 percent guitar playing and 5 percent Gregg Allman’s singing.”
Although he was weaned on rock, Ellis said he found a core connection through emotions that were best expressed by the blues. That, he said, is a determining factor when it comes to choosing the sounds and style he covers.
“I think there’s a sound to this record that fits midway between the Stax style born out of Memphis and Chicago’s urban blues,” he said. “But as a Georgia-based musician, my stuff typically veers into Allman Brothers territory, and blues rock in general.”
Indeed, there often seems to be only the narrowest divide between a bluesy bluster and his commitment to an intrinsic rock regimen.
“Rock ‘n’ roll music is kind of what I do,” Ellis admitted. “I play the blues, but it still sounds like rock and roll to me. I didn’t make that rule. I just enforce it. Hopefully there’s some melodic stuff on there as well.”
That’s the tack he’s taken from early on.
“Keeping the guitar at the forefront of my music has served me very well,” he said. “The first time I ever saw that set-up was watching the Beatles on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show.’ It was totally on for me after that. I started listening to the Yardbirds, and later Cream and the Allman Brothers Band, and then someone suggested I check out B.B. King.”
As it turned out, King was playing a concert in South Florida, not far from where the younger Ellis was living at the time.
King was doing a week-long residency at a local hotel, and on the advice of a friend’s older brother, Ellis and his friends managed to score from row seats for a Saturday afternoon matinee.
“Suddenly I could see where Eric Clapton, Duane Allman and Johnny Winter were all coming from,” he said in retrospect.
Later, while attending college in Atlanta, Ellis began immersing himself in the burgeoning Southern rock and blues scene that was being spawned by the Allman Brothers and other emerging outfits coming out of nearby Macon.
In 2000, he recorded an album for Macon’s signature label, Capricorn Records, and found the occasional opportunity to sit in with the Allmans, both individually and collectively.
“It definitely takes a lifetime to build a career with this kind of music,” he said. “It’s the same thing with jazz and bluegrass and roots music as well. Sometimes it has do with attrition. First you have Flatt and Scruggs, and then you have Doc Watson, and then when they pass away, you get a guy like Del McCoury. Each succeeding generation brings something new to the genre. There’s really only room for one or two people in those sub genres to bubble up from underneath the surface and secure their place in pop culture.”
In that regard, he’s made it a point to nurture younger musicians along the way.
“I’ve had the good fortune of being around people who were coming up,” Ellis said. “Derek Trucks made his recording debut on my ‘Storm Warning’ album, and my biggest selling song, ‘A Quitter Never Wins,’ was covered by Jonny Lang when he was 13 years old. He sold almost 2 million copies. I’ve helped some people early on and they’ve reciprocated very nicely.”
Consequently, Ellis still considers himself a road warrior. Following the release of his new album on Jan. 31, he had 62 concerts scheduled across the U.S. and Canada over the course of only 12 weeks.
“This is not normal behavior,” he noted with a chuckle. “But this is not the kind of music that gets on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ So if you’re not willing to tour, you’re not going to be successful. It does take its toll and it’s pretty much driven me crazy, but I’ve been able to monetize it, and that’s a good thing.”
Indeed, Ellis has become a familiar figure in these realms as well. The Shed and Brackins Blues Club both hosted him in the past. Indeed, his journey has taken him on an ever-winding road.
“I’m more Jackie Gleason than Jimi Hendrix,” Ellis insists. “I’m an entertainer first and foremost. That’s kind of what I do.”
