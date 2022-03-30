There are several reasons why The Station has attracted such a faithful following. For one thing, it’s conveniently located at 4206 Miser Station Road, Louisville, more or less midway between Blount and Knoxville counties. For another, it’s the intimate setting, a converted barn adorned with pictures, posters and memorabilia.
Mostly though, it’s the music, an astute blend of Americana that pays homage to both a traditional tapestry and the contemporary approach of up-and-coming Americana artists, that draws audiences and admirers.
The spring season begins on Saturday, April 2, and runs through June. The fall season follows from September through October.
The idea for the venue began as a family affair. According to Billy Hubbard, who books the talent, manages the operation and oversees the sound, it was sprung from informal gatherings that found him and few friends gathering to play music at his sister Sandy and brother-in-law John Johnston’s backyard under their pavilion. “As more friends began to join us, it evolved into a backyard house show,” Hubbard said. “Fortunately, Sandy and John enjoyed the music and were very accommodating. My wife Sarah and I occasionally had shows at our house as well, but eventually we needed more space.”
That situation was solved when a 120 year-old house located on Miser Station Road, directly across the street from Sandy and John’s home, was offered for sale. Although the building was in disrepair, the Johnstone decided to purchase it to use as a storage facility. Another of Hubbard’s brother-in-laws, David Hughes, was hired to renovate and restore the building. After it was gutted and the interior walls were removed, the decision was made to turn it into a music venue instead.
That was in 2014. They dubbed it The Station in reference to Miser Station, the community where it’s located.
Fortunately, Hubbard was well equipped to oversee its evolution. “Developing a venue is much like artist development, which I was already familiar with as an A&R (Artist & Repetroire) representative for the Regenerate Music Company. When I was an A&R, I read the book ‘Contagious: Why Things Catch On,’ which inspired me with ideas. I’ve applied many of those ideas in developing and promoting The Station.”
He also credits Sarah with helping to manage the operation as well. So too, the couple applied the lessons they learned by developing a targeted email list of dedicated music enthusiasts. “Every every year, we’ve had people signing up for early ticket notice,” Hubbard said. “I email a private advance ticket link a few days before I announce the show online. The Station only seats 74 people, so folks know they need to act quickly in order to get a seat. As a result, most shows sell out the first day before going public. The small crowd limit ensures each show will be an intimate music experience that also allows the audience the ability to interact with artists during and after the show.”
Hubbard said in addition to the area’s residents, the venue draws visitors from as far away as Canada, Colorado and California.
Aside from the fact that The Station has drawn several Grammy-winning artists, its reputation also rests on Hubbard’s Youtube Channel which, he said, has over 3.5 million views.
Naturally, he tends to be very selective when it comes to choosing his performers.
“We have a level of talent that’s uncommon for a small venue,” Hubbard said. “Fans who come to The Station have come to expect a great show. The Station has taken on a life and personality of its own, so I spend a lot of time vetting artists within the Americana genre to assure they’re a good fit for our crowd. We typically only book artists that myself and my brother-in-law John both give a thumbs up on.”
Hubbard said that the response from the artists has been equally enthusiastic. “We’ve had some of the top guitarists and artists in the country tell us that The Station is one of the best sounding rooms they’ve ever played,” he said. “The Station’s old 120 year old wood interior seems to resonate like a vintage instrument. Located far from the city lights, the music often blends with cicadas, frogs, and night sounds from the foothills of the Smoky Mountains.”
An upgraded sound system has also been added this season.
It’s hardly surprising that Hubbard is a musician himself. He traces his efforts as a singer/songwriter back to the late ‘70s, although his mother was part of a band in the 1940s dubbed The Tennessee Partners. Family obligations waylaid his efforts, but an upcoming debut album, comprised of twelve original songs and tentatively titled Castin’ Away My Blues is due for release this fall. Among those taking part are veteran harmonica player Charlie McCoy, multi-instrumentalist Shawn Camp and vocalist Bethany Green Smith, all of whom have performed at The Station in the past. Singer Pam Tillis is slated to direct the first video. “One of my goals with this record was to make it so good that a listener would not want to skip or fast forward past a single song,” Hubbard said. “Fans tell me some songs have made them laugh and a couple of the songs have made them cry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.