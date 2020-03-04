Guitar gods have always held a hallowed position in modern musical realms. Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page are a few of those that immediately come to mind, but in recent times, Tommy Emmanuel has also taken his place at the top of that pantheon.
Nevertheless, Emmanuel has a particular prowess that sets him apart. Unlike others who built their reputations on the ability to soar with their solos — even while abandoning the melody completely — Emmanuel uses a fingerpicking style to craft songs using his solo guitar alone.
Emmanuel’s upcoming album, “The Best of Tommysongs,” captures the best of a vast catalog that encompasses more than two dozen albums recorded over the course of a more than 40-year career. The songs were rerecorded, but they effectively illustrate his unique musical method and offer reason why he’s become a go-to guitarist for such a remarkable array of musicians.
“I think these songs all tell stories and have some substance to them,” Emmanuel said speaking from Charleston, South Carolina, during a stop on his current tour. “I enjoy playing them so much. I think this is the best recording I’ve ever done.”
Born in Australia, Emmanuel picked up his first guitar at age 4, and by the age of 6, he was already playing professionally in a band with his brother.
“I was the accompanist,” he explained. “My other brother played drums, so we traveled around Australia and won a few contests and got on TV. That’s what kind of kicked things off. When you’re a kid and dreaming about show business, it’s all very exciting. Now, 60 years later, I think of myself as being in the happiness business, and that, to me, makes for a great job.”
Heavily influenced by his hero, Chet Atkins, Emmanuel got the opportunity not only to play and record with the legendary guitarist, but to have him as a mentor as well.
“Chet’s records, in the ’50s and ’60s, sounded better than anything else I ever heard in my life,” Emmanuel recalled. “The arrangements were distinct and clear, and the tone was beautiful. It was a great lesson for me to learn, even though it was way over my head. It started to paint a style within me that came to fruition over the next two to three decades. Now I have my own distinct style because of what I learned.”
The lessons he learned from Atkins in particular resonate with him even now.
“I was in the studio laboring over a solo when Chet walked in and asked how it was going,” Emmanuel remembered. “I replied, ‘Chet, I just can’t get this solo off on the right foot.’ He simply said, ‘You can’t beat the melody.’ And then he just walked away. It just showed me the importance of respecting the melodies. They’re waiting for me to tell a story, to tell me something I can hang on to. So instead of just noodling around and making beautiful noises, I always write as if I’m writing for a singer and a band.
“It’s not something I do consciously. I just don’t know how to do it any other way. I think it comes from inside my head somehow. It’s a wonderful tool to have. First of all, it means I don’t have to carry around a bunch of musicians with me. I just need some good songs so I can get them out there to the people.”
Indeed, Emmanuel has made it his mission to become an advocate of that classic fingerpicking style relearned early on.
“I stole so much from Merle Travis and Chet Atkins and Jerry Reed and Django Reinhardt and people like that, as well as every piano player I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” Emmanuel said, maintaining his modesty. “I’m guilty of petty theft. I kind of feel like I’m keeping the line going. For example, what Merle Travis heard from Ike Everly, the father of the Everly Brothers, was a sound he really liked. Then Chet heard him, and I heard Chet, and so it goes on.
“It’s coming from the same source. It’s a combination of music from New Orleans, from Kentucky and from Appalachia. I’m a little different because I grew up in Australia as a rock and roll player. So I have a totally different take on things. I don’t have bluegrass roots. I have a more rock and roll approach to bluegrass and country music. I stand out from the herd in my own way.”
Emmanuel now lives in Nashville and recently became a U.S. citizen.
“It’s been such a wonderful journey,” he remarked. “It’s taken a long time, but it’s been well worth it. I’ve made Nashville my home and that was a decision I made a long time ago. This country has really nourished me and taught me so much. Now I’m here to give back.”
That determination is manifest in his concerts, which are primarily performed solo.
“I’m a melody player and I like to have a lot of fun stage,” he explained. “I like to make it unpredictable for the audience. It’s really about giving them everything you’ve got. That’s the bottom line. I think people relate to my music. It’s not avant garde. It’s not just two chords and the truth. I’m a storyteller who tells stories without any words. I do it with music. I’ve been writing songs for 20 years and although the words come to me, I’m not using real words.”
Naturally then, the music remains his mantra. Asked how long he’ll continue to tour, he offered a simple reply: “Until I die,” he laughed.
“I’m so blessed I get to travel around and do what I love,” he added. “I play for free, but they pay me well to travel.”
That desire is clearly fueled by passion and purpose.
“When I’m onstage, I’m always looking for the magic,” he insisted. “If the magic is there, you better have the songs to fall back on. I’m very fortunate that I have the songs to share.”
