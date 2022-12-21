There’s nothing that says the holidays like the array of TV specials that inevitably light up our television screens this time of year. It’s a tradition as rich as the Yuletide itself, even when leaning on sweet sentiment and an idealized notion of what holiday happenstance is all about.
This year is no different. Here, then, is a sampling of some of the best viewing offering mirth and merriment between now and the day itself. Check local listings for exact airing times and channels.
Thursday, Dec. 22
An attempt to cancel Christmas is thwarted by an unlikely invitation and unexpected guests, revealing secrets and surprises that leave an indelible impression on all those involved.
First aired in 1965, this animated classic based on Charles Schultz’s beloved comic strip “Peanuts” has become a perennial favorite year after year, charming one generation after another. Somehow, the hapless Charlie Brown achieves his ambitions and gives hope to us all that we too can do the same.
Chrissy Kessler is a country music superstar with small-town roots. Now that her record sales are on a decline, she’s advised to perform a concert in her hometown for the sake of a new commercial connection. It may seem a bit manipulative, but then again, isn’t that what professional show biz is really all about?
Here again, the idyllic environs of a quaint little town take center stage as travel blogger Aubrey Lang trades the big city she’s used to for the quaint little village of Solvang, a place voted “ the most Christmassy Town in America.” Now it’s up to Aubrey to confirm that distinction and discover something about herself as well.
A country singer named Jack Frost has lived his life as road warrior, neglecting his young son Charlie while doing so. When an accident leads to Jack’s unexpected demise, he’s reincarnated as a snowman and given a second chance at repairing the relationship through a belated, though hardly chilly, connection.
Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera Ellen star in this perennial holiday classic about a pair of song and dance men who share the stage while organizing a fundraiser in rural Vermont. The purpose is clear — it’s a well-intended attempt to help the boys’ former wartime field commander rescue his quaint country inn from financial failure. The title tune itself notches up the nostalgia.
Chevy Chase stars as bumbling dad and husband Clark Griswald, a well-meaning man determined to make the most of the holidays with an overstocked array of lights, decor and added accoutrements. However once Clark’s crazy cousin Eddie brings his own family for a visit things quickly go awry.
Once again, this annual array of holiday humor takes SNL fans back to the show’s beginnings with the mirth and merriment shared in the seasonal skits the show made famous. Dan Aykroyd, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, John Belushi, Candice Bergen, Dana Carvey , Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Samuel L. Jackson, Norm MacDonald, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Seth Meyers, Kenan Thompson, Tracy Morgan, Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, Adam Sandler, and Gilda Radner are just a few of the stars, past and present, who take center stage.
Friday, Dec. 23“
Who says there’s no such thing as Santa Claus? When Kris Kringle is hired by Macy’s to fill in for an inebriated Santa, he finds himself having to prove his sanity while claiming he is indeed the jolly old elf himself. It’s little wonder that this movie ranks among the greatest of allChristmas classics.
A depressed and dejected Santa opts to bow out of his yearly deliveries in this sad yet somewhat cerebral animated adventure.
Tom Hanks takes the role of a gregarious train conductor who gives a skeptical youngster a remarkable ride to the North Pole. An animated extravaganza, it’s flush with wonder and revelation, demanding nothing more than the willingness to embrace all the lessons life has to offer.
Another seasonal favorite, this classic tale from Dr. Seuss tells the story of a grumpy Grinch that’s determined to ruin Christmas while stealing toys from the happy residents of Whoville. Fortunately, a twist of fate turns the tide, putting the grouchy Grinch in a merry mood that ensures a happy holiday to all.
Dolly does Christmas like no one else can, and so it’s only natural that this original real-life tale — based on the song of the same name — became an instant classic. It is, after all, ultimately endearing,
Hosted by Gloria Estefan and featuring performances by Little Big Town, David Foster and Andy Grammer, this special focuses on the lives of children in foster care and the families that have responded to their needs. Its purpose is to raise awareness and change children’s lives in the process.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Little Ralphie’s dream of getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas finally comes true in this heartwarming (of course) tale of decided holiday happiness. We should all be as lucky as Ralphie!
Grace and Anthony have a common backstory that dates back to their college days, but the bond never seemed enough to result in real romance. When both get a shared opportunity, the circumstances finally offer opportunity to finally find the connection that’s eluded them so long.
A group of strangers are thrown together when a blizzard strands them in a church on Christmas Eve. Lives change, relationships rekindle, and faith and friendship follow.
Love blossoms when a widower, played by “Mr. Dimples” himself, Mario Lopez, falls prey to his family’s efforts to lure him into a romantic relationship… naturally just in time for Christmas.
When a local newspaper publishes an editorial castigating dear Saint Nick, the jolly old elf opts to omit the town folk from his Christmas Eve rounds. Music and merriment eventually prevail in this take on Clement Moore’s Christmas classic.
Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a bumbling but well-intentioned oversized elf who was accidentally taken to the North Pole as a baby before growing up to realize he simply doesn’t fit the role he was originally intended to fulfill. He makes his way to New York in full elf regalia while hoping to find the father he’s never known. Needless to day, things get complicated after that.
In what was arguably his greatest role, Jimmy Stewart plays the honorable if somewhat impervious George Bailey, a man ready to end it all when his family’s savings and loan falls prey to an evil banker who’s made it impossible for the company to make good on its debts. Fortunately, there’s an angel who gets his wings while helping George see how much he’d be missed if he’d never been born. The lessons still resonate all these years later.
This classic comedy proves age is no obstacle when it comes to overcoming clumsy criminals, greed and stupidity.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Brian’s a successful businessman, but not all that good at sustaining familial relationships. After a near-fatal accident on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus gives him 12 chances to erase his errors and reconnect with those who whose love he nearly lost.
The death of a beloved neighbor reunites six former friends while also providing an opportunity to rebuild their tattered relationships in far more ways than one.
Who knew the good St. Nick had such an ill-mannered and arrogant brother? We didn’t. So when Santa brings his unfortunate sibling to the North Pole to help make toys on Christmas Eve, mayhem rather than merriment prevails.
A couple’s determination to forgo the usual holiday tradition of helping adorn their neighborhood with Christmas decor runs afoul of their neighbors’ insistence that they do their usual due diligence. Naturally then, plenty of holiday hijinks ensure.
This Disney extravaganza comes complete with the usual cast of Disneyland denizens and any number of special guests, including Ryan Seacrest, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and the brothers Jonas. Naturally, Santa stars as well.
