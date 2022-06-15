Technology is well and good, and the affable local writer and rocker “Downtown” Randall Brown is a fan.
But in the studio with Quartjar — the power trio that performs Saturday at Ijams Nature Center in South Knoxville as part of Jamfest 2022 — he has something even better, he told The Daily Times recently.
“Some people will get a drum machine and Ableton loops. I’ve got a Malcolm and Tory machine,” Brown said. “And with those guys, we can answer a question like, ‘What would Sonic Youth do that would then fade into an Iron Maiden song?’”
Malcolm Norman and Tory Flenniken are the other two-thirds of Quartjar, the bassist and drummer, respectively, who hold the center together when Brown decides to get weird. Not that the pair are incapable of weirdness; if anything, they said, Brown’s adventurous spirit has led them out of the safe confines of traditional blues-rock and metal and into unexplored territory where blues, funk, noise and Primus-style experimental tendencies are commonplace.
“Randall will throw his thing onto whatever Tory and I come up with, and it’s always a pleasant surprise. I’m always thinking, ‘Wow — that’s not even where I thought it would go, but it’s even better,’” Norman said. “He’s always the spark that ignites the flame under us.”
And with a camaraderie built on friendship, shared musical interests and a willingness to piggyback on any ideas brought to the table, there’s a chemistry to what Quartjar does that’s hard to find in other local East Tennessee rock projects.
“If I was going to brag on my own playing, which I’m not, I’m a riffer,” Brown said. “I would say I funnel classic rock riffing through the whole world of punk rock and weird noise music.”
Say this for the Quartjar lads: They’ve never cared much for convention. Sure, they can do it, and have a blast chewing through metal power chords that remind Brown of his childhood love of KISS, or Norman of his years on the West Coast hair metal circuit as a member of the LA-based Outta Line, or Flenniken of his time in a group called Trash Alley.
Brown is no stranger to other projects as well: Over the years, he’s been a part of numerous East Tennessee-based outfits, from Charlie Brown on Acid to Tonite! Nude Girls to Torture Kitty to the New Randall Brown Quartet, which was the forebear of Quartjar. Over the course of three records, they developed a sound that blossomed into full-on concept album opulence with 2017’s “Squatch: An Odyssey in Space and Time.”
“It was a concept album, set to a rough narrative in outer space, ending on a faraway planet,” Brown said. “That was us at our usual cruising speed.”
In July 2018, the guys assembled a collection of K-Tel inspired songs into an EP called “Summer Groove Hits,” a playful nod to rhythm and soul that showcased a more lighthearted side of the Quartjar sound. In 2020, the boys put out “The Money: Shot,” a four-song EP that dated back to the band’s record “42,” and after another venture into the realm of groovy discontent on the single “End-Times Tango,” they’re working on the next record:
“We’re half-jokingly calling it our doom metal album,” said Brown, who noted that the title track, “Life’s Not Pretty,” launches the record off with a litany of “old-man ailments,” from gastritis to ocular migraines.
“Tory’s always bringing songs in and saying something like, ‘I’m not really sure what I meant by this; it’s just dark!’” he added. “And if I had to critique myself, I would always be saying, ‘Oh, this is just a tough time, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel!’ So this album is, ‘What if that light’s a train?’”
One song in particular, “Want Some Get Some,” is written as an in-your-face show opener, Flenniken said, a quintessential power metal blast of bombast that telegraphs one thing: “We’re going to kick your ass for the next 45 minutes to an hour!” he added.
Norman, of course, wouldn’t have it any other way.
“To me, it all sounds very energetic, but it’s also serious, mean rock ‘n’ roll!” he said. “It’s not pretty. It smells mean, man, and what I mean by that is that it sounds tough. I’ve been pretty much doing this all my life, and it seems like the older I get, the harder I want it to be. I don’t want to sop playing it, because it gets my heart pumping and makes me feel so alive!
“Lyrically, this band is one of the most out-there, unique and beautiful sounding groups I know of, and the lyrics add a whole new dimension to the music. Add in Randall’s singing voice being so unique and different —”
“Like Warren Zevon singing for a metal band!” Flenniken interjected.
“— and the whole thing makes for a very unique situation for this band,” Norman finished. “Every time we get together, there’s something different musically going on, and it seems like the ideas are always flowing.”
