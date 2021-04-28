IF YOU WATCH

WDVX "Smoky Mountain Jamboree" featuring Sierra Hull and Justin Moses

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 (available to view through May 2)

WHERE: Performing live at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus; ticket buyers will be notified via email of how to watch it on their smart devices.

HOW MUCH: $14.39

CALL: 865-544-1029

ONLINE: www.sierrahull.com, www.wdvx.com