There’s nothing quite so joyful as voices joined in song. It’s a celebratory sound that reminds one and all that despite differences in age, opinion and origin, the harmony shared by a choir provides a means of reflecting on our common humanity and the ability to bring people together.
That’s the experience that will be found when The Maryville College Homecoming Choir presents its annual concert on Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of the college’s homecoming festivities. Because the choir features current and former Maryville College choir members, it’s an ideal way to celebrate the true spirit of homecoming in both a literal and symbolic sense.
“The Maryville College homecoming choir is a bit unique, as it is a partnership among students, alumni, faculty and staff,” said Stacey Wilner, Maryville College’s director of choral music for the past 23 years. “Several generations of Maryville College musicians join together to build a yearly community and help sustain the choral music heritage of the college. Each year, a different director is chosen from the vast pool of committed and talented alumni and former faculty. Current Maryville College students have the opportunity to network with former choir members and hear stories about their professional journey in life.”
One of the most popular annual events that takes place during at homecoming, the concert will be directed by guest director Dr. Jennifer Olander Anderson. A collaborative pianist, she performs actively in chamber music recitals throughout Tennessee and the region. She obtained her Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Memphis and her Master of Music degree from the University of Tennessee. She also served on faculty at Lemoyne-Owen College in Memphis where she was an assistant professor of music, in addition to teaching piano and directing a choral ensemble. Dr. Anderson currently serves as the pianist for the Maryville Community Chorus and the Lassies in addition to being the assistant director of music at First United Methodist Church in Maryville.
Wilner said the guest director selects the music, with her guidance as to the current capabilities of the student ensemble. The program for this year’s Homecoming Choir concert includes performances of “23rd Psalm” (arranged by former Maryville College choral director Dr. Harry H. Harter and based on the Scottish tune “Crimond”), “Hark! I Hear the Harps Eternal” (arranged by Robert Shaw and Alice Parker), “I’m Gonna Sing ‘Til the Spirit Moves In My Heart” (by Moses Hogan), “We Are Not Alone” (by Pepper Choplin), and “Benediction and Amen” (by Peter Lutkin).
Student ensembles also will perform. The Maryville College Concert Choir, which Wilner directs, will present “Ritmo” by Dan Davision, an arrangement for chorus and piano. Dr. Anderson and her former student and current accompanist for the Concert Choir, Chase Hatmaker (class of ’14) will perform the piano portion. The Off Kilter ensemble, which Wilner also directs, will perform “Dulaman”, a selection in Irish Gaelic by Michael McGlynn. The Lassies, another choir Wilner directs with choral assistant Hannah White Strong (class of ’18), will perform “Wellerman,” a sea chanty arranged by Jake Alexander. Finally, Alan Eleazer will direct The Lads for a performance of “The Animals a-Comin’,” as arranged by Marshall Bartholomew.
Abby Robertson, current graduate student at Urshan School of Theology, and Mindy Reagan Richardson, class of ’19 and an elementary music educator in Blount County Schools, are serving as Homecoming Choir coordinators.
“Prior to 2013, there was a an alumni choir that was comprised specifically of alumni and it gathered each year to sing at the Founder’s Day banquet,” Wilner said. “Because the group was made of volunteers, it was always a bit uncertain as to which voice parts would actually be present. Many times the group was unbalanced vocally and the quality of the experience was a bit lacking. Back in 2012, alumnus Chaz Barber approached me about meeting to discuss ways to improve the alumni choir, and it was from this discussion that we decided to try a combined ensemble. Hence, the homecoming choir was reimagined as a mix of concert choir students and alumni.”
Wilner went on to say that the debut of the new ensemble was first organized for the fall of 2013 by Chaz Barber and Gail Hafner. “With the addition of the concert choir students, balance and musical elements were insured,” she said. “We discovered that the college students really enjoyed the opportunity to network and learn from alumni directors, soloists and ensemble participants. Alumni and former faculty conductors have come back to direct the ensemble, soloists have given master classes and alumni choir members have told stories about their times as a student at the college. Everyone leaves the experience much enriched from this partnership, creating a homecoming choir experience that is a win-win situation for everyone.”
There are generally between 50-60 concert choir students and an average of 40 alumni, for a total of approximately 100 singers. Wilner said that COVID-19 impacted the number of participants over the last couple of years, but more singers are starting to return.
“The alumni express such joy at getting to meet the current students and experiencing the strong choral tradition,” Wilner said. “Being a member of the vesper choir, the concert choir — whatever the main ensemble was during their tenure as a student — was a very meaningful part of their college experience. Many friendships and other relationships were nurtured and established. College ensemble singers spend four years working together for performances, tours and other activities. Being able to ‘step back in time’ and sing as a member of this tradition brings a flood of memories and feelings, while also fostering a connection to our current students.”
Wilner said that she personally finds the experience particularly gratifying.
“The 100 years of heritage belongs to the students and the alumni,” she said.
“It brings me great joy to watch our guest directors, students, soloists and alumni come together for a powerful musical experience.”
