After two years of pandemic-related stress, the cast and crew of Blount County’s Foothills Community Players are ready to hustle some chuckles.
To that end, the troupe launches its 2022 season on Friday at The Bird and the Book in Maryville with a presentation of two one-act comedies by Christopher Durang, “The Actor’s Nightmare” and “Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You.”
“2022 is our ‘Season of Laughs’ —all three of the shows we’re planning to do this year are comedies,” said Nicci Grigsby, director of this weekend’s production. “Our next show is the musical ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,’ and then we’re also doing Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors.’ We did that one 10 years ago, and we had such a blast and enjoyed that piece so much that we decided to bring it back for an encore.”
But first, the company will focus its attention on the two one-acts that Grigsby describes as “super interesting and really ahead of their time.” A 2004 graduate of Heritage High School and a 2008 alumna of Maryville College, Grigsby is a master’s level clinician by day but a lifelong theater girl as well. She majored in theater at Maryville College and first got involved with Foothills Community Players after graduating from MC and directing “Same Time Next Year” as the final show for the organization’s inaugural season. She’s gone on to direct “Bus Stop” and “Harvey” for FCP, as well as shows for Theatre Knoxville Downtown, but she’s a Shakespeare virgin as well.
“I’ve been involved pretty much the entire time, on and off the board (of directors) as things have been busy or not, but always involved in productions in some way, shape or form,” she said. “I’m also on the play selection committee, so I’m one of the people who reads the shows and votes on them, and when we put out the call for directors for ‘Actor’s Nightmare’ and ‘Sister Mary,’ I said I would be interested in them.”
“The Actor’s Nightmare,” which debuted in 1981, tells the story of everyman George Spelvin, who happens to be mistaken as an actor and is forced to perform in a play he knows nothing about. It’s literally the dream that awakens stage performers in a cold sweat, Grigsby said: finding themselves on stage before a full house, not knowing any lines.
“It’s very dreamlike, and it’s taking from other theater pieces, so it moves very quickly, and because what’s happening is very confusing for the protagonist, that’s kind of the point,” she said. “Watching him progress into what’s going on around him, you see more of his life being revealed, and how it also has this dream quality that shows us how there are instances in our lives where we learn more and more about ourselves. It’s pretty absurd, with some slapstick comedy and kind of a commentary on theater. It’s just a really fun play.”
“Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You,” Grigsby added, is also a comedy, but a darker one. The play features the title character presenting her particular dogmatic worldview about life and religion before being confronted by four of her adult students about the impact she had on their lives. With an ending that may or may not have influenced director Quentin Tarantino, it serves as a social treatise, she added, about those who would use religion as a cudgel.
“That’s very much was Sister Mary does with it, and she does it to forward her agenda, but she ends up causing harm,” she said.
The cast of both one acts includes six thespians, three of which are FCP veterans and three who are new to the organization, Grigsby said. Because the production includes two separate plays, each actor has an opportunity to showcase his or her abilities in roles that are polar opposites, in some cases.
“One of the most fun casting choices, I think, has been casting (FCP veteran) Mike McMahan, who plays a pretty standard actor in ‘Actor’s Nightmare,’ but we’ve also cast him as a 7-year-old boy in ‘Sister Mary,’” she said. “Seeing that shift from the confused adult with a big chip on his shoulder to this happy little Catholic schoolboy is really funny, really shows a lot of range and is pretty dynamic.”
And while Durang’s works may be a deeper theatrical cut than the standard fare of FCP’s past, they fit nicely alongside the company’s reinvigorated vision: to create more meaningful and impactful theater that offers social commentary and supports non-traditional and marginalized communities.
“Our mission statement is to create a meaningful and enjoyable theatric experience for our community,” Grigsby said. “Of course we want to provide enjoyment, but we want it to also be meaningful and impact our community in a way that lasts and improves the good of it, and the world around us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.