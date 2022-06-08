They often made him laugh when he was waiting tables at a comedy club, but it didn’t take Ty Millz long to come to an epiphany: He could do it better.
It wasn’t, he told The Daily Times recently, that he had an exaggerated opinion of his own abilities. After all, he hadn’t been on stage before … but some of the comics at the Atlanta venue where he would go on to cut his teeth seemed to have been on it too long, he added.
“I would just hear people on stage and would remember them from growing up in the ’90s watching ‘ComicView’ (a BET comedy program), and they were up there telling the same jokes that they did back then,” Millz said. “It was the same order, the same cadence, everything, and I understand that to some people, that’s their thing. But when you’re performing at a comedy club Tuesdays through Sundays, with two shows on Fridays and three on Saturdays, the energy of each crowd is different.
“You have to set them up a little different and walk them into it a little different. Some of these guys would do a bit where they picked out a lady in the audience, except they would be pointing to a corner of the room and there were, like, seven dudes sitting there. That’s when I realized, ‘Man, that ain’t even trying. I know how this works. I can do that.’”
That was around 2010, and ever since, Millz — who joins another pair of comics, Maryville College grad Joel Byars and James R. Hustle, on Friday night for a show at The Bird and the Book in Maryville — has been carving out a comedy niche for himself. At Atlanta’s Uptown Comedy Club, where he was working as a server when he decided to try his hand at open mic, he’s now a featured headliner, but he refuses to ride the same jokes he was telling 12 years ago, he said.
“I think comedy is more than that,” he said. “I’m more confident, and I’m more aware of who I am and what my comedic presence is. My topics are more diverse, and I’ve learned how to tell jokes to anybody. I can tell them at a family gathering for 20 people where the ages are 5 to 72 and still make everybody laugh, and I can perform in front of 18- to 19-year-olds and make them laugh, too.”
It takes a certain amount of dedication and perseverance to stay the course as a comedian, especially given that most start out performing to skeptical crowds at open mic nights who may or may not laugh. If they do, then the next stops are the low-level gigs where comedians and bands alike are sometimes relegated to background noise, where they often compete with sports broadcasts and the white noise of conversations. Rather than find it discouraging, however, Millz looked at it as a challenge.
“I literally learned how to make people stop and turn around,” he said. “I like to say I trained in the jungle, so when I’m in real comedy venues, it’s a cakewalk, because I know these people are here to laugh and enjoy themselves!”
In the beginning, he added, getting up in front of crowds and hustling laughs was a daunting task. He wrote gags and bits and stories, much of which he never had the confidence to perform in the beginning, but he found his lane in being able to pivot in the moment, using off-the-cuff commentary to spotlight life’s absurdities and ironies.
“You’ve definitely got to look at life and laugh, and sometimes I just attack (topics) head-on,” he said. “Sometimes, I might address how we don’t know how to really support each other or be empathetic to each other anymore. Somebody will post something on social media, and it gets 1,000 likes, but ‘liking’ something isn’t really support.
“People are so impersonal these days, and all social media really teaches us is to process things through our feelings. There’s no real context to it, and all you know is what you see, but there’s so much more than just that. People have a high level of emotion these days, but taking that making them laugh and helping them understand that we’re all people, that really brings a crowd together.
“That’s what I love most,” he added. “I love seeing a diverse crowd and bringing them together and using comedy to help them understand the same thing and experience the same thing, and hopefully have it resonate enough to make them laugh.”
