It’s not Times Square, but Market Square in downtown Knoxville on a typical New Year’s Eve still offers the big-city vibes party-goers often crave to sing “Auld Lang Syne” and toast the turning of the calendar page.
Alan Sims — aka “Knoxville Urban Guy,” who’s been documenting all things Scruffy City via his “Inside of Knoxville” blog for a decade now — knows that better than anyone. On any given weekend (and quite a few weeknights), Sims can be found hitting up local happenings in the downtown area, where he moved in 2009 with his wife.
On New Year’s Eve, he told The Daily Times this week, downtown Knoxville eclipses all of those weekends and then some.
“On New Year’s Eve, it’s wall-to-wall, and it’s not just regular downtowners. It’s not just people from the suburbs who typically come in,” he said. “It’s people from all over the region, and it’s crazy down here. You literally cannot walk through Market Square when it approaches midnight on New Year’s. It’s so packed, and people are so crammed up together, just pushing and shoving, and there are events in every direction.
“Usually the Bijou (Theatre) has a concert that goes until midnight to ring in the new year. Every bar does, in fact. There’s fireworks, the restaurants are packed, and there’s just a ton of people down here having a good time.”
As 2020 comes to a close, however, he has no idea what to expect. Will there be patrons from across the area, including many from Blount County, who seek to celebrate the arrival of 2021? Undoubtedly. Will there be events taking place to mark the occasion? Most likely, although many others have been canceled, Sims pointed out. Will he let readers of his blog, which typically logs almost 100,000 page views every month, know about them?
He’s still weighing his duties as a citizen journalist vs. those of a responsible citizen in a time when COVID-19 has turned the entire state into a hot zone, he added. For Sims, it’s a conundrum he feels deeply, because downtown Knoxville is a bastion of locally owned businesses, many of them his acquaintances, if not his friends. He feels their pain, because he’s been writing about it since the COVID-19 outbreak began last spring.
“The businesses downtown, they suffer in January, February and March. They don’t get sales, and that’s what happened: They suffered this year, knowing that in March, Big Ears (Festival, an internationally acclaimed music gathering) happens, and that’s the beginning of festival season,” he said. “There’s a huge influx of money at that point, or there usually is, but this year, they came out of those three months, and they didn’t get a festival season. They suffered some more, and then there was the lockdown, and then they struggled into the fall.
“Now, we’re back into a time of year when they normally make bank, and they’re suffering again. I just don’t know how they’re surviving. Some of them haven’t, and some of them can, but for me, I can’t, in good conscience, tell people that there’s a pub crawl in the Old City when the numbers are so high in this area.”
It’s a dilemma shared by the business owners themselves: Locally owned nightspots in Blount County, like Brackins Blues Club and Two Doors Down, both have New Year’s Eve events on their calendars. Sims, who has reported daily on Knoxville’s COVID-19 numbers, dropped a staple of his blog, the 10 Day Planner, in the early days of the pandemic, because, he said, “I just couldn’t encourage people to go out.” As event organizers pivoted to COVID-safe options, he brought it back, he added, because he feels it’s a calling to support those people.
“I saw that they were trying, and I felt like I needed to honor that, so I opened the calendar back up,” he said. “We give the information, but we do it with the disclaimer that people are going to do what they’re going to do. Some things, I’ve chosen not to list. I just choose to omit them, because I can see there’s just no way it’s going to be socially distanced, and I can’t, in good conscience, promote it. And if I do, I always try to put out on social media that people should choose carefully what they do, to be careful and safety-conscious, but ultimately let them make their own decisions.”
For Sims, the decision to play it safe is a personal one: He’s the primary caretaker for his elderly uncle, who’s been quarantined since March. Like many of his friends and peers, choosing to shelter at home hasn’t been easy — “to me, live music is life, and without it, I hurt,” he said. “I’ve only heard live music once in the last 10 months” — but it has been practical, if for no other reason than his reporting has given him a bird’s eye view of COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Normally, on New Year’s Eve, I would be in the middle of it, taking photographs of Market Square, the fireworks, going to some of the shows and documenting all of that — because it’s what I do, but also because I enjoy it, and I love being out in the city,” he said. “We’ve all seen the examples of mayors asking people to stay at home and then get caught out to dinner at a steakhouse, but that isn’t me. You’re not going to see any pictures of me out doing something like that.
“I think we’ve all felt some degree of loss, because there’s all kinds of life that’s been missing since March. But you have to embrace what’s there. We can’t lose the present because we’re waiting for the future, and right now, I think there are ways to connect with other people. The sacrifices we’re being asked to make are different from dying outright — we’re not being shot at, and if we’re careful, we won’t lose our lives.
“But if we don’t take care, we are risking our lives and the lives of other people,” he added. “The risk is not worth the things that we’re missing.”
