Fans of vintage automobiles can view a special collection of classic cars at the Autos Through the Ages Show on Saturday, July 17 at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center,123 Cromwell Drive, Townsend.
The car show runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free with $5 admission to the museum.
Presented by the East Tennessee Region Antique Automobile Club of America and sponsored by West Chevrolet, Twin City Buick/GMC and the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority, the event will feature food and a viewing of classic cars throughout the day.
More than 100 cars will be featured, including a 1954 Chevy Corvette (only 3,640 produced), 2020 Chevy Corvette (C-8), 1955 Bentley, 2018 Tesla electric car, 1954 Buick Skylark (only 836 produced), 1949 Buick Roadmaster Woodie (only 653 made. This is one of nine still existing), 1927 Model T Mail Truck, 1929 Model A Fire Truck, 1958 Edsel Pacer Convertible (only 1,876 produced), 1966 Chrysler Imperial Convertible (only 514 produced), 1954 Hudson, and many more
“There’s a lot of history in these cars and they definitely bring back plenty of memories,” Steve West of West Chevrolet said. “This a great event that showcases the great American craftsmanship that went into these vehicles.”
Said Jerry Hodge of Twin City Dealerships: “Having been around cars all my life, I really enjoy seeing these classic cars and watching the enjoyment they bring to those that have taken care of them for future generations. There’s just something about getting behind the wheel of cars like these and hitting the highway that brings about a great feeling of freedom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.