There’s something to be said for friends that are there when you need them, even in the worst of times. Wayne Bledsoe can attest to that. In 2011, his friends Steve Wildsmith, Tim and Susan Lee, Mic Harrison, Jason Knight, and Will Wright, later joined by Don Coffey, created an event to honor Bledsoe’s son Andrew, who had recently succumbed to a heart condition. Bledsoe knew them well; as a music writer for the Knoxville News Sentinel, he had written about many of them during his decades-long tenure at the paper.
Wildsmith was the exception; as the former entertainment editor at the Daily Times, he was supposedly Bledsoe’s competition. In truth, they were good friends, all the more reason why Wildsmith was anxious to do something to support him at that terrible time.
During the gathering at the memorial service held at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, a plan was formulated for some sort of memorial.
Bledsoe, of course, was grieving his loss and was unaware that of his friends’ intentions. “My family and I were devastated, as you'd imagine,” Bledsoe said. “I had no idea that anything was planned until Wil and I went to lunch a week or so after Christmas. I was very touched by what they wanted to do, but had no idea what it would become. “
Bledsoe said the first Waynestock, which took place in the summer of 2011, felt like an event to help the healing process. “All the performers were people I knew and cared about,” he said. “I can't describe what it felt like to see all these friends on stage, being so nice and so caring, when my family and I were at the worst point in our lives. My wife had died 10 years earlier. The idea that I could lose Andrew, who was only 23, was just unbelievable. I don't think anyone who walked into the Relix [Waynestock’s venue then and now] could’ve not felt the love and the sweetness of these people and the event. The vibe was just incredible, and it really, really did make a difference in our grief.”
Later that year Wildsmith went to Bledsoe and suggested that they do the event again, this time for another cause. Their mutual friend Phil Pollard had passed away, leaving behind two children. “Rusty Odom from Blank News wanted to be involved and brought a lot of his big hair energy to it,” Bledsoe said. “Again, the vibe and the spirit were just undeniable. It meant a lot to Phil's family, just like it had meant so much to me and my family.”
At that point, tradition began and all the parties involved agreed it would be good to keep it going and use it as a fundraiser for people they knew who were in especially difficult situations.
“The feeling has always been the same at every event,” Bledsoe said. “It's sort of like a winter family reunion. The idea of it staying with local performers or people who once lived in Knoxville has stayed the same. We want to show off local music that we love.”
At the same time, Bledsoe said that choosing the artists who would perform each year makes for some difficult decisions. This year’s performers include Adeem the Artist, Rectangle Shades, John Davis (formerly of the popular Knoxville band Superdrag), Leslie Walker and Dark Mountain Orchid (a classic Knoxville act that hasn't played in at least a decade); Sam Quinn and the Cartwright Brothers, and Mercy Lights, Left Foot Down (a reunion of one of Knoxville's most beloved jam bands), Lucy Abernathy (of the Pinklets), Horcerer, Bark (the band made of Waynestock co-founders Tim and Susan Lee), Connor Kelly and the Timewarp, Neowizard, Kelsi Walker and friends.
“I think we'd all agree that choosing who to invite every year is the hardest part, and getting them to play is the easiest part,” Bledsoe said. “We try to get a combination of familiar acts and new ones. We get a few people who've played Waynestock before with a bunch who haven't. We've had some great reunions and some rare pairings. We've always brainstormed to try to come up with something a little special. This year's reunion is Left Foot Down, the band that JC Haun was a part of — and, of course, JC is who we're raising money for this year. I don't think JC is well enough yet to play with the band, but it's going to be amazing.”
Amazing may be an understatement. In truth, the roster represents the best East Tennessee has to offer.
“We've hardly ever asked anyone to play who didn’t,” Bledsoe said. “A few have had gig conflicts that kept them from it, but mostly we have more people who want to play than we can get in…. I think we all agree that people in the community need it, just like we do.”
So too, the variety of music is always striking, which always helps make Waynestock one of the region’s most anticipated annual music events.
“We try really hard to have some diversity in the line up and we generally program it so that it gets a little louder and rowdier as the night goes on.”
Bledsoe credited Daniel Schuh for lending Relix, his venue in Happy Holler, as the site for Waynestock year after year. “It's a perfect space,” Bledsoe said. “You can see that stage from everywhere in it. It’s easy to get in and out of. Lots of parking nearby. Every year it feels like coming home.”
He also acknowledged the people that volunteer year after year — Rusty Odom, who helps with the planning; Jay Nations and Jack Stiles from Raven Records and Rarities for helping with the raffle; Matt Jones from South Coast Luthiery for donating an electric guitar that he built; Dogwood Arts for tickets to the Southern Skies festival; The Concourse for donating tickets to their venue; Sweet P's for sharing food for the bands; WUTK for helping to promote the event; stage managers Amanda Starnes and Jason Knight; Harby's, Magpies, among many others.
“We usually start planning in June,” Bledsoe said. “Covid has made this year a little harder to plan. Waynestock was the last Knoxville festival in 2020 before the pandemic hit. It was a given that we couldn't do it in 2021. We considered it in 2022, but then we had a Covid variant. We were a little worried when we started this one, but things look good.”
Bledsoe also said they’ve managed to raise a significant amount of money every year. “I think the least we've given to a beneficiary is a little over $2,000 and the most is around $6,000,” he said. “The only thing we pay for out of what we raise is a sound man and system.”
The emotions are palatable as well. “Steve and I always work the door, and it may take a little longer to get people in because we end up hugging so many people,” Bledsoe added. “A lot of people who show up have never heard of any of the acts. They just know that it's going to be good, because they trust us. I can't tell you how many people have come up to me and said they'd never heard someone they saw at Waynestock before, and now they're one of their favorite acts. I think that's a favorite thing for all of us. We love this music and these musicians. There's no other place to introduced to so much good music for, basically, $1 per act. Lots of people show up who have no idea what Waynestock is about, but they know it's something they don't want to miss in Knoxville.”
The first night of Waynestock will be dedicated to Bledsoe’s son Rylan, who died in 2020. “We couldn't have a proper memorial for him,” Bledsoe said. “Most of the people playing on that night were special to him. I think it will be a night that Rylan would have loved.”
