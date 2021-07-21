WDVX-FM and Blackhorse Pub and Brewery in Alcoa are partnering for a new music series that returns on Saturday night.
The “WDVX Full Moon Jam at Blackhorse” will take place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and is the second in a “monthly mountain music series” in the establishment’s beer garden, 441 N. Hall Road in Alcoa. Performers for this month’s jam, the second in the new series, include the True Bluegrass Band and Jack Hatfield.
According to the band’s website, “True Blue was founded by Jack Hatfield in the early 1980s,” after Hatfield performed for a number of years at The Stampede in Pigeon Forge. A capable fiddler, mandolin player, guitarist and dulcimer player, Hatfield has helped make True Blue “one of most experienced bluegrass bands in East Tennessee,” having logged shows at venues such as Blackberry Mountain, the “Behind the Barn” live radio show, Wild Wing Cafe, Barley’s Taproom and the WDVX “Blue Plate Special.”
WDVX, the presenting station, has been East Tennessee’s nonprofit, grassroots radio outlet since first broadcasting in 1997. In 2004, the station moved to the Knoxville Visitor Center and remains a bastion of Americana, bluegrass, old-time, country and roots music.
According to a press release, guests to Saturday’s family-friendly jam “may bring lawn chairs, blankets and dogs,” and “cornhole boards will be set up” for additional entertainment.
Admission is free, and interested guests can call Blackhorse at 865-448-5900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.