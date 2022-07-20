As far as theatrical productions go, it’s difficult to find one with more opportunities than the one mounted by Foothills Community Players and debuting tonight at Maryville High School.
Comedy? Check. Musical numbers? Check. Roles that allow actors to stretch their abilities? Check. A tender message with a heartwarming finale? Check.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was successful on Broadway for a reason, director Megan Fair told The Daily Times recently, and its selection as part of the Blount-based theatrical troupe’s “Season of Laughs” is designed to capitalize on those traits.
“It follows six middle school-aged characters as they compete, but it does show their backstory through different flashbacks and different songs,” Fair said. “We actually learn about them, and we’re not just watching them spell words. That’s just a small part of it, because there are so many more aspects and relationships depicted in the show.
“There’s also a lot of improv, because it was originally developed as an improv show before it was turned into the musical that everyone knows today. I would describe it as a coming-of-age story, if you will, but set at a spelling bee.”
Originally created as an improvisational play by Rebecca Feldman, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” found its legs through happenstance: Wendy Wasserstein, a Tony and Pulitzer award-winning playwright of “The Heidi Chronicles,” happened to see the original version because her nanny had a part in it. She was impressed enough to convince lyricist and composer William Finn to check it out for himself, and along with writer Rachel Sheinkin, he and Rebecca Feldman, who originally conceived of the play, worked to turn it into a full-length production.
It opened Off-Broadway in 2005, winning both a Lucille Lortel Award and a Drama Desk Award that year. Shortly after closing in March, it opened on Broadway, where it ran for three years, won two Tony Awards and spawned a number of touring and international productions, all of them embracing both the whimsy and tenderness at the heart of the play.
According to the FC{ website, the musical revolves around “an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents (played by adults) (who) vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming ‘ding’ of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.”
According to Fair, the play selection committee of FCP had considered “Spelling Bee” in the past, but when it came back up as a possible addition to a season dedicated to mirth after two years on pause due to COVID-19, it seemed like the ideal time to put it on.
“We thought it was the light, funny, heart-filled laugh that people need,” she said. “We all just love it. I read through it again and listened to the music again, and I just kind of fell in love with it and with all the characters, so I put in my application to direct, and they gave me the OK.”
A native of Maryville and the daughter of Tracy West and Jim Fair, Fair grew up loving musicals, and when she earned a small role in a production of “Annie” at the age of 10, theater became a large part of her identity. After working with Primary Players, the Blount-based children’s theatrical troupe, she tried out for her first role with Foothills Community Players (as Shelby in “Steel Magnolias”). Her own experiences on stage — and in local spelling bees — informs some of her directorial decisions, she added.
“I competed in multiple spelling bees throughout every grade, it feels like, but I think the highest I ever placed was third,” she said with a laugh. “I didn’t get to move on very far, but I still loved it, and I loved English and spelling in school. More than anything else, it’s fun to see little bits of each of the characters that I relate to — either their nervousness or their excitement once they’re up at the microphone.
“When they talk about how they got there and what they’re going through in life, I think we’ve all felt that pressure before. And if you’ve ever competed in a spelling bee, you also know what a great feeling it is when you get a word right!”
Fair credits the cast of “Spelling Bee” with bringing those characters to life, from the struggle for confidence and independence by Olive (played by Pamela White) to the competitiveness of Marcy (played by Lisa Howard) to the aloofness of William (played by Derrick East). The complexity and depth needed to lift them from caricatures to three-dimensional characters require a great deal of theatrical talent, Fair said, but the actors have been up to the task.
“They have done an amazing job developing their characters, and it’s made my job very easy in that department because they’ve really done their own research and really created people that the audience will connect to without making fun of them,” she said. “As adults playing children, they’ve found that fine balance between poking fun at kids and actually showing that children are people who have these personalities and dreams that they want to share and are striving for.
“Each of these actors is incredible, and they’re from all across the board — from people who have done mainly comedy to people for whom this is their first community theater musical. They each are bringing different experiences from around town and different theater experiences so that they can bounce ideas off of and learn from each other.”
While the evening shows are for young adults and older audience members due to some language and adult content, a Saturday matinee has been modified for family friendliness, she added. Overall, the company — which will stage Neil Simon’s “Rumors” in the fall as its final 2022 production — is grateful for the support it has received, especially as the members have broadened the selections beyond typical and traditional community fare.
“It’s been fun to try out some new things, and we’ve gotten a lot of new people very interested in trying these new things,” Fair said. “I’d say that’s a success, to be able to reach out and find people who love theater as much as we do, and we’re already looking forward to next season.”
