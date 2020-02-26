Bill Cabage is the kind of person that can trick you into thinking you’re seeing double … or at times, even triple. However there’s no reason for worry — or, for that matter, to make a trip to the optometrist. At any one time, Cabage plays with three different outfits — Pistol Creek Catch of the Day (a local East Tennessee institution), Cats Away (a fiddle-swing group), and for much of his life, Captain Suck and the Mediocre Band (who are hardly mediocre at all and certainly don’t suck).
“They are all three very different animals,” Cabage said when asked about his prolific prowess. “I’m very lucky in that when I get the rock ‘n’ roll itch, Captain Suck scratches it.”
In fact, there was a big itch to scratch.
Cabage, a native of East Tennessee who works as a public information officer during the day, has been obsessed with playing guitar since the age of 12. He and Captain Suck bassist David Smelcer went to school together and eventually decided to form a band.
“We had similar tastes,” Cabage said in retrospect. “I started taking guitar lessons around 1966 or ’67. Dave got a bass, plus, his folks had a basement. And we’re still practicing in Dave’s basement by the way. (Drummer) Steve Trent and I had been in the Everett High School band’s drum section when Dave was playing trombone.
“We had to play these awful Hal Leonard arrangements, but you do learn stuff that way. Then Dave and I began playing together in 1973. Steve joined us after our first drummer’s parents decided they wouldn’t let him play gigs. Likewise, when we got the rock band together, nobody could sing, so I did it until we found a singer. We never did.”
Family ties would count as well. When Cabage’s brother George got out of the Army, he came equipped with a working Sony tape deck and the willingness to buy a keyboard to earn his own role with the band.
“Our other guitarist, Scott Bell, has joined us off and on over the years,” Cabage said. “He has a good sense of timing, which should never be underestimated. We had another guitarist for a time, Fred Tilson, who was the best rhythm guitar player you ever heard. Sadly, he passed away in 1995. Ultimately, the main reason we’re still together since the early ’70s is that nobody moved away.”
Indeed, Captain Suck is still ship-shape. But, one might wonder, why the name? Isn’t it self-demeaning?
“We never could agree on a name and at the same time, we always experimented with funny names, and that’s the one that just sort of rolled with our sense of the absurd,” Cabage said. “It’s a rather unfortunate — even disastrous — choice, as you’ve pointed out several times, but it’s the one everybody’s happy with. Just call us ‘CSMB — for something-something Marching Band.’”
Indeed, the band marches to its own beat. They mostly play cover songs — “stuff we like,” Cabage said — along with a smattering of original material. He cites the Rolling Stones as a primary influence.
“We can play their ‘Get Yer Ya-Yas Out!’ album from start to finish,” he said. “We also recreated the Beatles’ final rooftop concert last year. We bucked the trends early. When everybody was playing soul and using horns, we liked British Invasion bands, Johnny Winter, the Allman Brothers, Dylan, the Dead, Texas swing and generally bands that used guitars. John Prine is our hero. Neil Young’s ‘Ditch Trilogy’ was another influence on me in particular.”
These days, the band mostly plays every other month, mainly at Brackins Blues Club in Maryville. However Cabage said the band would like to double their performance schedule. After all, even despite their unfortunate moniker, Captain Suck does get a respectable response from its audiences.
“Initially a lot of people are amazed at how good we are,” Cabage said. “See, that’s what happens when you set expectations low. They like what we play, which isn’t what most other bands around here play. We include harmony vocals, which many bands neglect. It doesn’t take great singers to do good harmonies — the sum becomes greater than the parts.”
Indeed, after more than 45 years, Cabage seems pleased with the band’s progress.
“We’ve known each other so long, we’re like family,” he reflects. “But mainly, we’re decent musicians who play well together and have got nearly a half century invested in this. Dave and Steve provide a solid foundation. Scott injured his left hand several years ago, and anybody would have thought he was done as a guitar player, but he persevered and continues to play. So there are no excuses for the rest of us.”
Likewise, Cabage offers praise to the music scene in East Tennessee in general.
“It’s very rich,” he said. “Good bands and musicians are everywhere. Just go to Jeff Barbra and Sarah Pirkle’s ‘Behind the Barn’ show on Wednesday nights. I volunteered a couple of years ago to organize the music for the Maryville Farmers Market — because I found myself there about every Saturday morning anyway — and I’m amazed at how good the performers are, even at 9 in the morning! I just wish there were more places to play, although the scenes in both Knoxville and Maryville have grown out of almost nothing over the past two decades. There’s somebody to listen to almost any weekend.”
Happily, it doesn’t suck when Captain Suck is one of those options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.