There’s a certain risk that comes with pushing parameters. On the one hand, you risk alienating the purists. On the other, you have to hope that the newcomers to the fold will catch on in their stead.
It can become a no-win situation for everyone.
That said, one has to admire the band that’s known as The Devil Makes Three. Over the course of the past 18 years, the group has made their mark by providing an unlikely fusion of roots, rock, country, jazz, blues, and bluegrass, while putting the mix into overdrive through an uptick in energy and an insurgent attitude. It’s a formula that’s allowed them to become both festival favorites and budding chart champions.
“We were originally into the punk rock scene, and so we took that energy and applied it to those other styles,” guitarist Pete Bernhard said, speaking on the phone from Charleston, South Carolina, during a rare day off. “At first we were really into folk music, and we took our cue from bands like the Pogues, who we really loved and made that crossover with traditional Irish music. That was a big touchstone for us.
“Bad Livers did that as well. Social Distortion introduced a lot of people to country music. I feel like there’s always been a link between punk music and folk music to some extent. We’re just trying to carry on that tradition.”
With nine albums to their collective credit — the band’s latest, “Chains Are Broken,” was released in 2018 — and nearly 200 concert dates a year, The Devil Makes Three is, by its very definition, a group of determined road warriors who place a decided emphasis on live performance.
Not surprisingly, the combo is currently on tour, even though any tangible hint of a new studio album is still months away. The band, which currently consists of Bernhard, guitarist and banjo player Cooper McBean, has been joined by a new recruit — bassist, fiddler and cello player MorganEve Swain, who is subbing for recently departed upright bassist Lucia Turino. In addition, drummer Stefan Amidon will be doing the band on drums.
“The tour is really going well,” Bernhard said. “We have a new bassist, and she’s working out really well. She used to tour with us with her old band Brown Bird, and she guested with us quite a bit over the years. She’s a really good choice in that regard. She’s played a lot of these songs with us and probably knows them almost as well as we do.”
Childhood friends at first, the band was first formed when the original members were still in high school. After releasing their initial albums independently, they signed with a small label, Milan Records, and then gradually transitioned to an Americana heavyweight, New West Records. Along the way, they hit the heights of the bluegrass charts and eventually broke into Billboard’s Top 200.
The band has built a strong fan following in other arenas as well, courtesy of their constant touring and frequent festival appearances. At the same time, the members are doing the thing they love to do.
“Traditional music is really fun to play and fun to see as well,” Bernhard said. “We’re always trying to revive that. The music that we like is really a big envelope. It’s hard when your band defies genre, which is always something we’ve tried to do. We do it all in our show, and on our records as well. We do what we think is appropriate for the song. Our sound has changed a lot over the years, but we’ve always retained that core, which is traditional music.”
Nevertheless, in moving the music forward, there’s always the danger of alienating certain devotees.
“We have always alienated the purists,” Bernhard said. “We don’t really play bluegrass in the traditional sense. Because we have the instrumentation, we were able to get on the bluegrass charts. Which is ridiculous. Because anyone who’s really into that music will tell you that we don’t really play bluegrass, and I agree with them. Our music is more about blues and old-time music and rock and roll.
“Early in our career, we would play with bluegrass groups and they’d say, ‘That’s not bluegrass,’ and we’d concur. However, we do have a lot of reverence for that music. Doc Watson and Bill Monroe were big inspirations for us. But we never really went over with people that wanted to hear traditional music in a traditional way. Our approach has always been to try to make people who aren’t interested in that kind of music take an interest in it. And that’s worked out pretty well.”
Indeed, it’s that reverence for the roots that remains pivotal to the band’s MO.
“I loved that old music so much and I just want to share it with people,” Bernhard said. “But not in away that’s a historical reenactment. I wanted it to be broader, so there’s something in there that people can understand right now. Some of those old folk songs are timeless. You listen to a Woody Guthrie song now, and it makes as much sense now as it did then. That’s just great songwriting. That’s what we’re trying to do. We push the envelope. We’re trying to push the music into the future.”
