The longer a band stays together, the more it tends to musically evolve.
In the case of East Tennessee’s Wild Blue Yonder, however, that evolution is a reversal of sorts. Rather than reaching for loftier heights of improvisation or intricacy, Melissa Wade and Phil Coward, along with their bandmates, are reaching back through time for more ancient sounds.
The end result is what the group bills as Appalachian Highland Celtic music, which makes them an ideal fit for the music stages at this weekend’s Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games, taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Townsend Visitor Center.
“It’s always been part of our interest. When we first started playing bluegrass, we had a lot of interest in acoustic music in general, and from that, we stepped back in time,” Wade told The Daily Times recently. “We started doing more Old Time music and songs by the Carter Family, and the more we reached back, the more we realized so much of it was rooted in the British Isles and was brought to Appalachia, where it became what we know as mountain music.”
Wade and Coward — who retired from Target in Maryville as assistant story manager — first met in a rock band several years ago. With Wild Blue Yonder, and especially the arrival of fiddler Cindy Wallace in 2003, they tried their hands at a bluegrass style that found a happy medium between the tradition of Bill Monroe and the innovation of New Grass Revival. As a songwriter, Wade drew inspiration from contemporary songwriters like Steve Earle and Guy Clark — but ironically, it was a novelty song called “The Possum Crawls Tonight,” built on the arrangement of the 1950s R&B classic “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” that got them regional radio attention.
While it’s a song they hold in fond regard, it’s also no longer a part of the band’s repertoire (and hasn’t been for a while, although Wade chuckles at the suggestion of perhaps revisiting it to fit the band’s new Celtic framework). These days, Wild Blue Yonder finds itself metaphorically standing on the rocky shores of the British Isles, having gotten there by retracing the musical lineage of bands and singers that relied more on emotion than production finesse to sell listeners on the authenticity of their sounds.
“We saw the Rankin Family, a family band from Nova Scotia, at Merlefest many, many years ago, and we were just enthralled with the sound of their music,” Wade said. “We worked a couple of their songs into our repertoire, and we found that we all loved them. We started listening to more of that music and enjoying it, and that’s when we found our hearts going further into the past, toward more Scottish and Irish music.
“It’s all so beautiful, and what we’ve found is that we have DNA rooted in that era and ancestry. The more you listen to it, the more you love it, and it helps that we all love history. You can’t perform this music in your heart unless you appreciate the history, and especially the Scots-Irish history of this area.”
Fans of Wild Blue Yonder — long-time followers who refer to themselves as “Yonderheads” and have been along for the ride for more than two decades now — have been receptive to the evolution of the band’s sound, Wade said. After all, they’ve been through it before, during Wild Blue Yonder’s transition from bluegrass to Old Time, and while there’s occasionally a learning curve, the embrace is always a warm one.
“Some people have had to listen to a whole set and try to process what we’re doing, because some people are really hearing these songs for the first time: ‘Macpherson’s Rant’ and ‘Loch Lomond,’ for example,” she said. “But it’s all been very positive, and a lot of them are fascinated and want to learn more. We’ve tried to incorporate language and history into our shows as well, and we’ve taken a couple of our original songs and put whistle and bodhran and flute to them. We want to add bagpipes to some of them, and even though we’ve haven’t yet made a Celtic recording, we hope to do so this year.”
In the meantime, the embrace of Celtic music has opened up a whole new fanbase: festival-goers at events like this weekend’s Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival, where Wild Blue Yonder will perform three sets throughout the weekend. Additional festival dates include a June heritage celebration in Franklin, North Carolina and a Scots-Irish festival in Dandridge in September. (In addition, Blount County residents will be able to see Wild Blue Yonder in August at the Blount County Public Library, and in September at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend.)
“The people who attend these festivals, they’re coming to hear this music in particular, and they have an appreciation for it that’s really refreshing for us,” she said. “Having played so many different kinds of music over the years at so many different places, we’ve played at times for people who aren’t so into it. That’s not so at a festival like this.
“These are people who may not know us, but they’re sharing with us the appreciation of culture and tradition in Scotland and Ireland, and we love it.”
