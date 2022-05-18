IF YOU GO

Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival Entertainment Schedule

SATURDAY, MAY 21

On the Edinburgh Stage: Wolf Loescher at 10 a.m.; Four Leaf Peat at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Will MacMorran and Glen Echo at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.; Piper Jones Band at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m.; KIR at 4:30 p.m.

On the Glasgow Stage: Colin Grant Adams at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Wild Blue Yonder at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Glen Ayr at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.; Michael McLeod at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

On the St. Andrews Stage: Storytelling with Lona Bartlett at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Conny Ottway performance at 12:30 p.m.; drum workshop with Andy Kruspe at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

"Ceilidh Under the Stars": Colin Grant Adams, Four Leaf Peat, Piper Jones Band, Michael McLeod and Glen Echo, starting at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

On the Edinburgh Stage: Piper Jones Band at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Will MacMorran and Glen Echo at noon; Four Leaf Peat at 1 and 4 p.m.; KIR at 2 p.m.

On the Glasgow Stage: Colin Grant Adams at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Michael McLeod at noon; Glen Ayr at 1 p.m.; Colin Shoemaker at 2 p.m.; Wild Blue Yonder at 4 p.m.

On the St. Andrews Stage: Storytelling with Lona Bartlett at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; drum workshop with Andy Kruspe at noon and 3 p.m.; a history of tea with Judy Larkin at 1 and 4 p.m.