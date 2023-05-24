Given their unusual handle, there may be some curiosity about what The Arcadian Wild are all about. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped their fans and followers from delving into all they have to offer. Their self-titled debut, released in 2015, racked up nearly 50 million streams on Spotify and garnered any number of critical kudos. Their second full-length LP, “Finch In The Pantry,” was released in 2019 and subsequently made its debut in the Top Ten on Billboard’s Bluegrass chart.
When the pandemic forced the trio off the road in 2020, they shifted their focus to composing and recording a multi-movement song cycle that culminated in the 2021 EP “Principum,” which reached number three on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and helped bring the band further acclaim. It also took them to a number of prestigious venues, including the Woody Guthrie Center and the Ryman Auditorium.
The band — which consists of guitarist Isaac Horn, mandolinist Lincoln Mick, and fiddler Bailey Warren — recently announced a new album, “Welcome,” due for release on July 21. Like many of their earlier efforts, it effectively blurs the lines between chamber folk and progressive bluegrass, with elements of country, classical, pop and choral music tossed in-between. Local audiences will get a sneak preview when the band takes the stage at Knoxville’s Open Chord next Tuesday, May 30.
According to Horn, the band was first formed at Lipscomb University, a private Christian College in Nashville. That’s where the band is still based. “We were just a few choir kids who started playing music together outside of class, and it stuck,” he said. “The band has changed a lot over the years since then, but Lincoln and myself have been roughing it from the beginning. Like most young bands, we stumbled our way through those first several years, trying to find our footing and figure out how to do this job. In 2019, we brought Bailey on board. She really breathed new life into the band and helped us solidify the sound and direction we have now.”
Over the years, the group continued to shift their stance before settling on the sound they have now. “In the early days, we were headed in a more Avett Brother direction,” Horn said. “We had a bit more of the stomp and holler thing going. As we became more enveloped in the folk and bluegrass worlds, we began to take cues from Nickel Creek and the Punch Brothers.
That, he said, led to a “surgical approach” to the arrangements. “There was a shift at some point where we as a band stopped playing at the same time and began playing together,” he continued. “Despite the various changes we’ve undergone stylistically, our love for formal vocal and choral music has always been a huge part of our music. When we aren’t exactly sure what to do next, we just sing together.”
That said, they had something very specific in mind when it came time to choose their name.
“We happened upon the term ‘Arcadia’, first in reference to ancient Greece and Greek mythology,” Horn said. “Arcadia was a province where it was eternally spring. Nothing died, there was no decay. It was a sort of edenic, natural utopia. The land took care of the people and the people took care of the land. We loved the idea of Arcadia and thought it might be a good feeling to strive for musically.”
Fortunately then, Horn said the band is pleased with their progress so far. “It doesn’t always feel like it, but we’ve been taking small steps forward since day one,” he said. “Just from album to album, we’ve gotten better at truly playing as a band, as one unit. Our music has become more conversational and more intertwined. Each instrument is dependent on the others, and the songs wouldn’t be complete if even a small part was missing. We haven’t always written and arranged this way, but we are always seeking to do it better.”
That process has a lot to do with the way the musicians work in tandem and the bond they’ve built together. “Lincoln and I have always shared a love for intentionality in music — for digging into the nuances and minutiae,” Horn added. “When you go that deep with someone, and come out on the other side with something cool — or weird, or whatever — a blood bond forms. You took a risk together, and it either pays off, or it fails, but you’re both still here and willing to try again. That’s special. When we met Bailey in 2019 and brought her into the mix, that’s when things really began to click as a band. She shares the same love for conversational playing and writing. Plus we just love being around each other. It’s as simple as that.”
That cooperation and compatibility continues to carry them forward, while also allowing them to gauge their efforts objectively. That’s in addition to the praise they’ve received from both the public and the pundits.
“We are always trying to be better songwriters and players, but the loudest and most critical voices are our own, no question,” Horn said. “I speak for all of us when I say that. At the end of the day, we want to make music that is honest, and that speaks to people. When I’m feeling pressure from anywhere, I just check in with those two things. Am I trying to do both? If yes, I keep going.”
At the same time, Horn and his bandmates don’t refrain from expressing their gratitude to those who have supported their efforts along the way. “We are also more aware than ever just how much we need other people to do this job,” he said. “We have been the recipients of an incredible amount of hospitality over the years. From house concerts to theaters, folks have welcomed us into their lives and we do not take that for granted. As things continue to move forward, we’re eager to make more friends and connections, and to return the favor as often as we can.”
The result, he said, is manifest in a personal perspective that informs their worldview. “There are stories only you can tell,” Horn said. “Our own stamp will reveal itself as long we are writing honestly and writing about something true, even if that’s a moving target.”
That philosophy also extends to Arcadian Wild’s live performances. “Folks can expect us to have a great time on stage,” Horn said. “We love playing together. And we love playing for people. There’s a unique individual atmosphere that’s different for every show. It’s not because of us, but because of the folks who show up. It takes us both to make it happen, but it’s the audiences that make it one of a kind.”
