As most lovers of their environs will tell you, preservation has a purpose. Heritage and tradition make a community what it is today. Now celebrating its 12th year, the Winter Heritage Festival, presented by the Cades Cove Preservation Association and taking place at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, has become an ongoing attempt to bring the past forward to the present and give residents and visitors alike a glimpse of the lives that were lived by the settlers and pioneers who originally made Cades Cove their home.
“To people who are history buffs and for the families’ descendants, this is an annual tradition,” said Logan Hull, director of special events for the Heritage Center. “The Cades Cove Preservation Association wanted to share the histories and stories of their families, and offer a glimpse of what mountain and pioneer life was really like. We welcome everyone to learn a little bit more about this region.”
Storytelling takes the spotlight at the festival with an array of presenters who speak about topics related to those specific scenarios. With various sessions spread over three days, speakers will offer their own reflections and assorted tales about life as it existed a century ago. The range of experiences they discuss focus on who lived in Cades Cove, as well as the hardships and challenges that were overcome while they forged their way through the wilderness. In some cases, they’ll also share artifacts that give a firsthand peek into the past.
“People are always amazed how different life was for these families, and how their struggles were different from today’s,” Hull said. “But those experiences are still very relatable, even now.”
Other topics include the means of preserving historic cemeteries, the forced exodus of Native American tribes from the mountain region, restoration efforts by the National Park Collections and Preservation Center, and the firsthand accounts of family members whose early ancestors lived in Cades Cove.
Throughout the discussions, visitors will be offered the insights and expertise of speakers specially selected by the Cades Cove Preservation Association itself.
In addition to the events being held at the Heritage Center, a special series of stories from former Cades Cove residents — a gathering dubbed “Precious Memories” — will take place at Big Valley Resort in Townsend the following afternoon beginning at 2 p.m.
Hull said that it can sometimes be a challenge to get people to travel to Townsend in January, but she said any effort to attend ought to prove worthwhile.
“This event is at the core of what we are trying to do at the Heritage Center,” she said. “We want everyone to understand what life was like for these families, and we also want to preserve these stories for future generations. Working with the Cades Cove Preservation Association to help share this part of East Tennessee history is everything we strive for.”
While the lectures are free, there is a modest admission fee for those who would like to also take the opportunity to visit the Heritage Center museum. It houses a number of exhibits that trace the history of the Smoky Mountains region back some 5,000 years to the time when native people populated the area, well before the first European settlers made their way to the mountains. Aside from the vast array of relics on display, the museum is home to several authentic structures that were built by pioneers and later relocated and reconstructed on the center’s grounds.
Hull stressed that both locals and visitors are welcome. She said that for her personally, the festival is an event that she looks forward to every year.
“It is absolutely one of my favorites,” she said. “There are always new stories to hear and I love being able to trace my own heritage back to this area.”
