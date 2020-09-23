“Fortune favors the bold,” as the Latin proverb states, which might explain why the Appalachian Ballet Company completed its spring production as the COVID-19 pandemic began to ramp up in March, and why the Blount County-based dance troupe will be the first organization to perform on the Clayton Center for the Arts stage as life returns to some semblance of normal.
Next week, the Nutt Theatre at the Clayton Center, located on the Maryville College campus, will feature the first performance since the spring, as the company — directed by Amy Morton Vaughn — presents its annual “Blue Jeans and Ballet” extravaganza. In a normal year, the season opener would have taken place earlier this month for one night only to a packed house, but COVID-19 tossed “normal” onto the burn pile several months back, and the company has worked since the close of “Cinderella” on March 13 to launch its 49th season.
“We were just so fortunate that after our spring performance, we didn’t have anybody get sick, and we didn’t have any problems — but then I didn’t see my dancers again until late in the summer,” Vaughn told The Daily Times recently. “And now, from what I understand, we’re probably the first thing that’s going to open back up at the Clayton Center. We shut it down, and now we’re going to open it back up.”
Like many groups, organizations and businesses, Vaughn and her daughter, rehearsal mistress Kylie Morton Berry, turned to technology to keep the Van Metre School of Dance, the ballet organization’s parent company, engaged with dancers. Zoom dance classes weren’t ideal, Vaughn said, but they also allowed students an opportunity to learn from guest instructors and ABC alumni: Houston Ballet’s Beth Everitt; Martha Graham Dance Company soloist Anne Souder; and others from North Carolina, Atlanta and Ohio.
“Not only was I teaching and Kylie teaching, it gave a way for our dancers to have some guest teachers. Even though it wasn’t in person, it still made it a little more exciting, because it wasn’t just Ms. Amy again,” Vaughn said. “Then we did a few summer camps, starting with the younger students, but as we got to the older students, things got a little scarier in the summer as (COVID-19) numbers went up, and that’s when we started wearing masks.
“All of our dancers, everybody, were in masks, and it was just constant cleaning. After they would touch a bar and leave the bar, we would scrub then down. We put alcohol spray on the floor where they touched the floor. We checked their temperatures before every class. We were doing all the safety protocols we possibly could.”
Masked dancers may make for an exotic stage presentation, but for an art form like ballet, it made instruction more difficult. While the body expresses movement, the face expresses emotion, Vaughn said, and so dancers had to learn to be more expressive with the only part of their faces uncovered.
“I told them, ‘You’ve got to smile with your eyes. You’ve got to show me some twinkle and sparkle with the way you tilt your head. You’ve got to spread your body with your happiness, your joy, whatever you’re feeling, because I can’t see your face,’” Vaughn said. “In a way, it’s been an interesting teaching moment. At the end of an audition, we asked the dancers to do some improv to show us how they feel through movement, because we can’t see their faces.”
After auditions by the school’s students, the company accepted 77 members for the 2020-21 season, and Vaughn and Morton began looking at ways to stage “Blue Jeans” while adhering to public safety protocols put in place to protect patrons from the pandemic. In previous years, the company hosted a catered meal on the plaza of the Clayton Center before moving indoors for the performance. This year, Vaughn said, it originally planned to construct an outdoor stage and hold the entire event outside, but in order to spread out students and maintain safe social distancing, Maryville College officials have erected a tent on the plaza to hold classes.
“And then with pushing it back to October, we started worrying about the sun setting, so then we thought about having the shows earlier, or putting up lights, and if it rained, we could move to the Nutt Theatre,” Vaughn said. “But then we started thinking, why not just move into the Nutt altogether, sell fewer tickets to maintain social distancing and do it over two nights?”
The plan, as it now stands, is to host the traditional meal on Thursday, Oct. 1, but instead of being seated at tables, patrons will receive boxed dinners from Copper Cellar. Only 148 tickets will be sold for the performances, which gives ticketholders plenty of space to spread out in the 1,163-seat Nutt Theatre. And for those who only want to see the dancers, a Friday night performance will be available for a lower ticket price.
In addition, Vaughn added, company members and volunteers are working to turn the Nutt into a cozy backdrop that won’t feel like a mostly empty theater.
“We’ve decided to make it feel and look like it’s under the stars,” she said. “We’ll have little votive candles where people sit, and trays between the seats so they can put their meal beside their candles, and the dancers can look out and it won’t feel empty, because they’ll see all of the twinkling lights out there.”
And then there’s the program: Titled “The Soul of Blue Jeans and Ballet,” the performances take their cue from the attention to social justice that’s swept the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The performances, Vaughn and Berry said, aren’t meant to make any sort of political statement, but they are designed to pay tribute to black artists who have contributed to popular culture.
“I wanted to choreograph ‘Stand By Me,’ by Ben. E. King, for years with Calista (Jones, a senior member of the company) as our soloist, in particular because the music lends itself to the way she moves,” Berry said. “Mom and I were talking, and I said if we do that, what else are we going to do, and we both looked at each other at the same time and said, ‘black artists.’ It’s not any kind of political statement one way or the other — it’s just that black artists are incredible.
“Because of COVID restrictions, so many companies around the world have such different policies right now, but fortunately, we are able to be together and dance, and this kind of statement tends to be something that inspires artists in various ways. I think for our community, and for our dancers to use this to inspire something positive, is a way to say that black lives do matter, so let’s celebrate what they bring to our world through music and dance. And that’s what this is all about.”
Other works on the program include dances choreographed to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Billie Holiday’s “Solitude,” which will feature guest dancer Laura Morton — Vaughn’s youngest daughter, who lives and dances in Atlanta.
“She spent over 100 something days in her apartment in Decatur, Georgia, so this song really spoke to her from a COVID standpoint and just from everything going on in our communities,” Vaughn said.
Jones also will present a piece that originally was scheduled to be performed at the spring ballet festival held each year in the Southeast, canceled because of COVID-19. The performances will begin with the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” and other numbers include Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Charles Bradley’s “Heartache and Pain” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.”
“It’s just such a happy song with a simple message and a very simple dance,” Berry said. “It’s a perfect little song to use and let us all not worry for a bit and be happy. A lot of this music, while the theme of our music choices was to go with black artists, is designed to tap into the experiences we’ve all been having since March. It’s about survival and not worrying and solitude and all of these other little messages that are in there.”
Vaughn said funding for the performances comes in part from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the members of which were impressed by the company’s COVID-19 contingency plans as well as the sensitivity of the subject matter in light of the current social climate. And without the commitment on the part of Maryville College to help the company stage the production, the Nutt Theatre might have remained dark until Oct. 13, when the Southern Circuit Film Tour will screen the documentary “Hurdle” to a limited number of patrons.
“This performance was in doubt several times, and it will probably still come down to dress rehearsal night, because if somebody gets sick, what will we do?” Vaughn said. “But we’ve kept our hopes up, and Maryville College is being very, very careful about working with us. The audience will be wearing masks, they’ll be social distanced in the theater, and tickets are limited, but the college has been gracious in saying, ‘We can find a way.’ Now it’s up to us to do everything we can to be safe.”
