The air outside is still frightful (and, given the current COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, likely a miasma of infection as well), but warmer days are on the horizon.
After the Dec. 21 winter solstice, the days began lengthening by an average of 2 minutes and 7 seconds of sunlight, continuing that hopeful march to the spring equinox on March 20. By then, experts hope the latest COVID wave from the omicron variant will have peaked, and festival planners and organizers are moving ahead full-steam for in-person events throughout the spring, summer and fall.
So what’s happening around East Tennessee? For your planning purposes, here’s a roundup of area festivals taking place in the region.
Big Ears Festival
WHERE: Various venues throughout downtown Knoxville
WHAT IT IS: Founder Ashley Capps isn’t a fan of the term “avant garde music,” but it’s an appropriate catch-all for sounds off the beaten path that become an internationally recognized sonic experience. There are plenty of big names that will headline the four-day event — punk auteur Patti Smith, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, composer/arranger/saxophonist John Zorn, experimental pop band Animal Collective and more — but the biggest draw for veteran attendees are the undercard bills of acts many have never heard before. For the musically adventurous, it’s a one-of-a-kind festival that’s unrivaled in terms of oddities both winsome and mind-blowing.
TICKETS: General admission festival passes start at $300; single-day passes are $125-$140 for March 24 and March 27; and $145-$165 for March 25 and 26.
Dogwood Arts Festival
WHERE: World’s Fair Park, downtown Knoxville
WHAT IT IS: First established in 1961, this annual event moves to World’s Fair Park and will feature art vendors working in mixed media, pottery, painting, photography, glass, jewelry, sculpture and more.
Southern Tequila and Taco Festival
WHERE: Turkey Creek, West Knoxville
WHAT IT IS: A fundraiser for the Blount County-based Remote Area Medical charity, organizers say “We have some of the biggest names in tequila showcasing their signature products and the best food in East Tennessee. Join us to taste hand-crafted tequilas, margaritas, cocktails and beer, listen to some great music & eat some tacos!”
TICKETS: $60 for early-entry admission; $40 general admission in advance/$50 at the gate; $15 for designated drivers
Knoxville Opera Rossini Festival International Street Fair
WHERE: Various venues throughout downtown Knoxville
WHAT IT IS: “This free-admission, International Street Fair is Knoxville Opera’s perennial celebration of the performing arts. Over the course of 11 hours, the public is treated to non-stop entertainment on five outdoor stages showcasing everything from opera, classical, jazz, gospel and ethnic music to ballet, modern and world dance.”
Southern Skies Music Festival
WHERE: World’s Fair Park, Knoxville
WHAT IT IS: “A one-day event (that) will feature six musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a maker market and more.” Acts on the bill include Blues Traveler, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Maggie Rose, The New Respects, Electric Darling and TN Power and Light.
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival
WHERE: Townsend Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
WHAT IT IS: Last year’s inaugural ode to sasquatch was a resounding success, with live music, a Big Foot 5K, food vendors, children’s activities and much more. Details for this year’s event have yet to be announced, but it seems to be a Blount County event that’s here to stay.
TICKETS: To be announced; last year’s admission price was $25 for parking
Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival
WHERE: Downtown Sevierville
WHAT IT IS: Live music, barbecue competitions, children’s activities, arts and crafts and more. Headliners have yet to be announced.
Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games
WHERE: Townsend Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
WHAT IT IS: After a decade at Maryville College, the celebration of all things Scottish moves to Townsend for 2022. The festival, however, remains largely the same: Highland games and athletic competitions, Celtic music, Scottish cuisine, clan tents, sheepdog demonstrations, step dancing and much more.
TICKETS: 2022 ticket prices have yet to be posted on the website, but 2021 tickets started at $12 for a one-day pass on Sunday and went up to $35 for a two-day pass at the gate.
KARM Dragon Boat Festival
WHERE: The Cove at Concord Park, 11808 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville
WHAT IT IS: A team competition for various businesses and groups that allows them to man 40-foot-long dragon boats to race in order to claim the top prize. Proceeds benefit Knox Area Rescue Ministries.
Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival
WHERE: Lenoir City Park, 6707 City Park Drive
WHAT IT IS: A gathering place of almost 250 crafters working in everything from ceramics to glassware to metal to jewelry to basketry to much more, along with food, drink and live music.
TICKETS: Admission is usually $3
Summer on Broadway/ Hops in the Hills
WHERE: Downtown Maryville
WHAT IT IS: A showcase of the downtown area, the event includes live music, an appearance by Smoky Mountain DockDogs, the Maryville Farmers’ Market, the Big BBQ Bash and the craft beer festival, Hops in the Hills. Children’s activities, business specials and more make it a town-wide celebration.
HOW MUCH: Free to attend; Hops in the Hills tickets usually range from $15-$55
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
WHERE: Townsend Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
WHAT IT IS: A celebration of colorful canvas air ships, as the name implies! Hot air balloon rides, food vendors, live music, children’s activities and a balloon glow at dusk are all part of the festivities.
HOW MUCH: Parking is $25 in advance, which includes admission for up to four people. Additional admission tickets are $5. Tethered balloon ride tickets are $25 per rider
Other festivals are in the planning stages but have no details to announce — the Knoxville Asian Festival, for example, is tentatively set for Aug. 28. Others, like the Knox Pride Fest, are on hold or haven’t been discussed because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Still others are planned for the fall — the Hola Festival, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, will take place Oct. 8 and 9 on the World’s Fair Performance Lawn, and the Second Bell Music Fest, will be on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Suttree Landing Park in South Knoxville.
