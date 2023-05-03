The West Coast outfit known as Wolf Jett describes their sound as “Cosmic Mountain Music.” And while that certainly opens up a lot of possibilities, the band clearly lives up to the billing.
They draw their music from a variety of influences, among them, Alabama Shakes, Doc Watson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Jimi Hendrix, My Morning Jacket, Dwight Yoakam, JJ Cale, John Coltrane, and the Steel Drivers among them. We’re really all over the map,” frontman Chris Jones said.
A series of upcoming performances in East Tennessee, including the Abby in Townsend, marks a welcome home of sorts, given that Jones was born in UT Hospital and that his family hails from Maryville and Alcoa. “We go back many generations in the area,” Jones said. “My folks moved us to Atlanta when I was really young, but I’ve always visited and stayed in touch with my extended family, and I love them very much. My parents moved back a few years ago, so I’ve got a home there.”
In fact, the band’s handle is related to those local roots.
“My mother’s maiden name is Jett,” Jones said. “She grew up in Maryville, and her family had a farm nearby. I never knew my grandfather, so this band is a tribute to the Jett name. The wolf is a sinister character to many, but in my mind, it’s a creature of great respect and curiosity. It’s kind of a nod to the mystery of the family history.”
Jones and the group’s drummer, Jon Payne, met when after Jones and his family left their southern environs and moved to California when he was only eleven. “We started a band right away and really haven’t stopped since then,” Jones said. “We’re not kids anymore, and it’s been a slow and steady progression up until the past two years. That’s when things really took off and we finally achieved our dream of playing big shows and festivals with a touring band. We’ve all been at this a while. This time we’re trying to do it right!”
Jones himself is responsible for writing most of the material, but he said the band pitches in as far as the arrangements and instrumentation. “It’s really a collaborative project instead of just one singer/songwriter calling the shots,” he said. “We’ve created a process in the past two years by which we can take a simple tune and turn it into a large arrangement in relatively little time. It’s a system based on mutual respect and what best serves the song.”
Although the band — Jones, Page, bassist Duncan Shipton, dobro and guitar player Will Fourt, and, on occasion, Laura T. Lewis on vocals/percussion — came together in its present form in 2019, various unexpected obstacles threatened to derail their progress. First, there was the pandemic, which disrupted the release of their self-titled debut album. Then, to make matters worse, a series of wildfires ripped through the Santa Cruz area where they lived, consuming Page’s home and his newly-constructed recording studio. Their misfortune was covered in a number of newspapers, including the San Francisco Chronicle, the Oakland Tribune, San Jose Mercury, Santa Cruz Sentinel, Lookout Santa Cruz and Good Times.
“We were living together at the time and had just finished building our dream studio the day we got evacuated,” Jones said. “It was a really compelling story that got a lot of attention. It’s not something we planned or wanted, but when life gives ya lemons... We also know a lot of folks, and have been in the music scene a long time, so it was easy to call press and radio and have them immediately respond and get the word out. It’s one of the advantages of having a small, tight-knit community.”
As a result, the band had an opportunity to help their community heal, recording an emotional video in the midst of the ashes and rubble of where Jones’ house once stood. So too, a song from their album, “Garden of Pain,” became a local anthem of sorts, one that reflected the excruciating ordeal their area went through.
Happily then, Wolff Jett was able to rebound from that tragedy. “We have been touring relentlessly and opening for all of the big bands in and around the Bay Area of California,” Jones said. “The past five shows we’ve played have all been sell-outs and we’re regularly in front of big audiences at large venues. We also play some of the smaller festivals as well. We’re definitely not at the level of playing Bonnaroo just yet, but we’ve been slowly working up towards the release of our new record, and we’ll do a big show this fall. After that, we’re going to start headlining more.
The album Jones refers to is almost finished. Titled Time Will Come, Jones said it’s more swampy, bluesy and soulful than the first record, which was folkier and more Americana oriented. “We’re extremely proud of the album,” he said. “We spent three years playing relentlessly to develop the material, so we were more than ready to finally get the music out and to work with a great producer. This has been the greatest project I’ve ever personally been a part of.”
Jones said his Southern roots ultimately inform the band’s sound. “Those will always shine through whatever I sing or write,” he said. ”People can expect down-to earth music that is respectful of the heritage from whence we came, but with some modern twists that elevate the energy of the music and keep it danceable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.