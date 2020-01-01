It’s a standing tradition that at the end of every year, critics and pundits reflect on the albums, artists and performances that made the past 12 months special and significant. Naturally, 2019 is no different, and as we greet a new year, it’s an apt time to take a final glance in the rearview mirror at the entertainment that intrigued us the 12 months before.
Fortunately, here in East Tennessee, there’s plenty of variety to choose from. In a very real sense, it was a year that found many local artists not only expanding their palettes, but also developing to the point where national stardom appears imminent.
Naturally, many of these picks will seem all too obvious to those who frequent the local scene, but for those who are unaware — or anyone who might tend to take it for granted — this wrap-up can serve as a timely reminder of the entertainment options those who live in East Tennessee are privileged to enjoy.
Best albums of 2019
Here, too, there was plenty to choose from. In no particular order, they include:
“Family Wars” by EmiSunshine, which found the one-time child prodigy was more than simply a novelty due to her relatively young age. Only 15 years old, at a time where most people are awkwardly attempting to find their way in the world, she’s not only made an album that suggests her maturity, but also one that easily could be deemed a classic in terms of an enduring appeal.
Eli Fox reached that same plateau with his new album, “Or Something Like That,” a record which shows both remarkable maturity and his ability to maintain a skill set that offers reverence for his roots as well as contemporary credence. Often likened to a young Bob Dylan in terms of his aw-shucks attitude and seemingly offhanded down-home demeanor, Fox clearly has emerged as one of East Tennessee’s leading purveyor of authentic folk finesse.
With its self-titled EP, Mighty Blue proved yet again why it is one of the most popular blues bands on the local scene. Its sound doesn’t end there, however; adept at recreating timeless soul and R&B standards that maintain its popular appeal, the group guarantees that people will be prone to get up on the dance floor and immerse themselves in an irresistibly infectious party vibe.
Bark, the duo consisting of husband and wife Tim and Susan Lee, was particularly prodigious this past year, offering up not one, but two efforts: “Terminal Everything,” which was released this past summer, and the limited edition EP “Quake Orphans,” which arrived in October. Both records affirmed the duo’s similarity in stance to John Doe and Exene Cervenka of the band X, an unavoidable comparison given Bark’s occasionally darker designs and their ability to hone in on an array of ever-tangled emotions. It’s little wonder that they’ve become one of Knoxville’s most critically acclaimed combos.
Ostensibly intended as a children’s album, “Earworm,” the latest solo outing by Lonetones leader and WDVX-FM host Sean McCollough, is, in fact, so much more. While the kids likely will love it, their parents ought to approve as well and become easily enamored with the embraceable melodies stirred through McCollough’s dutiful delivery. A remarkably proficient singer-songwriter, McCollough offers an excellent addition to his distinctive body of work, both with his band and, equally significantly, on his own.
It’s been many years since Mark Coram was last heard from, but his new album “Black Gold Umbrella,” credited to Mark Coram and the Buzzkill Buskers, made the wait worthwhile. “The pressure’s on,” he insists on the second song on the album, but with an all-star cast of notable names as contributors — Tim and Susan Lee, Chris Bratta, Greg Horne and John Harvey and Mary Podio, the latter two of whom hosted the sessions at their Top Hat Recording Studio — Coram came up with a rousing and relentless set of songs that deservedly put him back in the scene’s spotlight.
Memorable events and musical performances
Another advantage of living in East Tennessee is the wealth of activities offered on a weekly basis. Annual gatherings such as Maryville Uncorked, the Songs by the Brook concert series in Alcoa, Hops in the Hills in downtown Maryville, the Scottish Festival and Games on the campus of Maryville College, the Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival and antique auto show in Townsend, and the ongoing series of events that take place at the Townsend Visitors Center, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center and the Knoxville Museum of Art all attest to the array of cultural activities that welcome both local audiences and visitors from near and far.
This past year, a series of shows at Worlds Fair Park in support of the Second Harvest Food Bank demonstrated how memorable music and a commitment to a cause can work hand in hand. Likewise, this area is home to several prestigious music festivals that rank among the best gatherings found anywhere in the nation. Waynestock, named in honor of local writer and prominent presence Wayne Bledsoe, celebrates the best music the East Knoxville musical community has to offer. The Big Ears Festival provides an array of eclectic offerings by some of the most daring and diverse artists making music today. Knoxville’s annual Rhythm N’ Blooms festival has come to a close and will be sorely missed, but nearby gatherings at the Rhythm and Roots Festival, Hippie Jack’s, the annual AmericanaFest, and, of course, Bonnaroo offer ample opportunity for audiences to revisit the spirit of Woodstock Nation and enjoy multiple days of music and merriment.
The Smoky Mountain Blues Society also provided ample opportunities to bask in the blues, courtesy of a series of river cruises that spotlighted blues bands of both local and national repute. In addition, a host of local venues — the Clayton Center, Brackins, Two Doors Down and Barley’s (Maryville), the Station (Louisville), the Abbey and the clubhouse at the Laurel Valley Golf Course (Townsend) — hosted performances throughout the year and added to the array of excellent offerings music lovers have come to count on.
In addition, the wealth of live radio programs continued to flourish, among them, WFIV-FM’s “Behind the Barn,” WDVX’s daily “Blue Plate Special” (which segues into the Big Plate Special on Fridays), “Tennessee Shines” and the “Six O’Clock Swerve” add to the varied array of musical offerings.
Needless to say, entertainment enthusiasts can look forward to more of the same in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.