Everyone has their bar.
For Mark Irwin, it was Davy Finn’s Drink Emporium located in Mullingar, a town of roughly 25,000 in the Republic of Ireland an hour to the west of Dublin up the M4 Motorway.
Although his talent as a singer and actor have taken him around the world, Mullingar remains home, Irwin told The Daily Times recently, and nowhere felt more like it than Finn’s.
“It’s a pub where, No. 1, they had one of the best pints of Guinness in the whole of Ireland, and that’s a fact,” Irwin said. “No. 2, you could walk in, and whether you were on your own or with a couple of friends, there were instruments there, and no matter how many nights you turn up, there’s always going to be a music session.
“If you knew how to play, you could play along or sing along, and the bar man would close and lock the doors after closing, and you would stay in there for another few hours with your local guys and girl, and just sing along until the early hours of the morning.”
Irwin and his castmates in The Choir of Man won’t be holding court on Saturday at Maryville’s Clayton Center for the Arts until the wee hours of the morning, but they do aim to recreate the same sort of warmth, nostalgia, frivolity and joy that he remembers so fondly about Finn’s. The entire show, in fact, is set in a bar.
“We like to say it’s an Irish bar, even though a lot of the English guys will say it’s an English pub, but it’s very much an Irish bar,” Irwin added with a chuckle. “There are instruments hanging up everywhere, and we all play them. We do this pre-show thing like we’re all walking through the bar doors, like we’re coming in to meet all our mates, and then we have a little bit of audience interaction.”
That “audience interaction” will include beer service — from a keg on the stage (this one provided by the students of Maryville College chemistry professor Nathan Duncan’s “Introduction to Brewing” class), passed around to audience members of age (and wristbanded for verification) while Irish music plays in the background.
From the outset, Irwin added, it’s obvious that The Choir of Man aims to do things differently.
“When you walk into a normal show, they ask you to turn your phone off and be very quiet, but what we’re going for is, when the audience walks through the foyer doors, it’s like they’re walking into the pub,” he said.
“Before COVID, we would bring them on the stage and pour them a beer and invite them to sit down on the tables with it. We’ve had to change it, so now passing drinks around to the audience is a safer way of doing it.”
And that’s just the pre-show warmup: The show itself was created by Andrew Kay and Nic Doodson, the production team behind Noise Boys and Gobsmacked, among others. Once Irwin and his fellow performers take center stage, it becomes a night of revelry that’s every bit as spiritually nourishing as a night out with one’s best friends, Irwin said.
“Some people see the word ‘Choir’ and get a bit put off by it, but we couldn’t be anything less than a choir if we tried,” Irwin said. “There may be one or two moments where we stand in a semicircle and sing, but I’ve never heard anyone accuse us of not being a good time. I’ve talked to audience members across the world, and the main thing we hear is that there’s something in it for everybody.
“You’ll literally be crying, and you’ll be laughing. We’ve had people literally dancing in the aisles and across the lip of the stage, and even though it’s a feel-good show, there’s an underlying theme of taking care of your mental health as well. It’s like, ‘It’s OK to feel down, because we’re there to pick you up.’”
Irwin got his start gigging around Mullingar, a town with a large music scene and as many pubs as there were residents, it seemed. Playing that circuit sharpened his love of the stage, and when he began training as a classical singer and entering country-wide competitions, he soon found himself headed to London, where he studied musical theater and auditioned for Choir of Man two years ago.
In many ways, however, it feels as if he’s been doing it for much longer — and the camaraderie evident between cast members is obvious to spectators as well, he added.
“There’s really no lead character in The Choir of Man. The Poet, played by Conor (Hanley), does some speeches, interludes and songs to carry a loose story, but everyone has their moments,” Irwin said. “For me, I get to sing Adele’s ‘Hello,’ which is a big power ballad I sing while everybody is moving in slow motion around me.
“There’s also a lovely rendition of ‘Chandelier’ by Sia, where all nine guys, ranging from bass to the top tenor, sing in harmony, and it’s one of my favorite parts to sing. But to sing Adele? She’s a powerhouse, and to be handed that song to sing is something else. I’ve sung it a couple hundred times, and I find something new with it every time.”
From pub tunes to folk to rock to Broadway numbers, the cast members of Choir of Man are also expert dancers, tappers and instrumentalists, all of them combining their skills to welcome the audience into the fold the same way that Davy Finn and his fellow barkeeps did Irwin himself all those years ago. It’s part cabaret, part variety, part revue of well-known tunes ... and it’s meant to entertain and warm the heart, he said.
Just know, Irwin added, that while the audience is permitted and even encouraged to imbibe — responsibly, of course — the cast members themselves won’t be.
“We drink the nonalcoholic version of that beer!” Irwin said. “We have a tap sequence in the show, and I can’t imagine that being too safe if we were all drinking before it every night!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.