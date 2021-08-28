A 57-year-old Fairview man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle accident on the Foothills Parkway, according to a Great Smoky Mountains National Park news release.
The accident happened before noon near mile marker 24, between Walland and Wears Valley. The man, identified as David Wayne Birdsong, reportedly lost control of his motorcycle, veered off the roadway and into a drainage ditch.
Park rangers were the first to arrive on the scene and were later assisted by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies and AMR emergency responders.
After the first responders performed CPR, the man was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead while in transport, according to the release.
The release said four people have died in motorcycle accidents in the Park and listed speed as a contributing factor in this accident.
