A federal grand jury this week indicted Blount County teacher John David “Sport” Morrow on three charges related to child pornography, sex trafficking and obscenity.
The indictment filed Dec. 15 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee charges him with attempted production of child pornography, attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Morrow, 50, of Autumn Drive, Maryville, has been held at the Laurel County Correctional Facility in London, Kentucky, since his Dec. 2 arrest by the FBI as part of an investigation into child predators on social media.
He is on unpaid leave from Heritage High School, where he has been an advanced manufacturing and mechatronics teacher and an assistant football coach since October 2020.
An FBI agent’s affidavit filed Dec. 1 with the court said Morrow is believed to be the person who exchanged messages on the Kik social media platform with an agent posing as a 12-year-old girl. Morrow is accused of sending explicit photos and videos, asking the girl to send photos and directing her to engage in sexual acts.
A first-time offender convicted of producing child pornography under the law named in the first count of the indictment faces the possibility of fines and 15 to 30 years in prison, according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Using the internet to convince a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity can result in sentences from 10 years to life in prison.
Conviction of transporting obscene matter over a computer to a minor younger than 16 can result in fines and imprisonment for up to 10 years.
