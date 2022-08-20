Like the thick heat that passed between clusters of visitors at the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, tufts of propane-fueled flames lifted groups of people about 30 feet above the ground.
While a few of the many made it into the air, thousands watched the show from the ground as eight balloons decorated the mountainous skyline. With an expected turnout of about 10,000, event organizers, local law enforcement and volunteers manned the entrances, tents and corners spaced out throughout the field behind the Townsend Visitor Center.
Rows of metal bleachers were filled by 5 p.m., with balloons not planning to take flight for over an hour later. Others brought lawn chairs or blankets for the open space between the bleachers and secluded area for balloonists.
Ray Fournier, the Balloon Meister — the person in charge of balloon-related activities — has been piloting balloons for 25 years. The flight, Fournier said, is determined before a balloon picks up off the ground. Pilots study wind patterns and terrain of the area to know what they’ll need to do in the air.
“Once we’re in the air,” Fournier said, “the air is like a river. There are different currents at different altitudes. So we will change altitude to change direction.”
For example, he said, since a steep wall of mountains are on either side of the area, air will funnel down the valley. In order to move in one direction, he said he would need to pilot the balloon low into the funnel.
Having flown in 12 different states, he said piloting hot air balloons in the mountains is more challenging because of how the shifting altitudes affect wind patterns.
“Every flight is different, even a tether,” Fournier said. “People’s reactions run the gambit from terrified to elated. You never know what you’re going to get until you get up in the air.”
Director of communications for the Blount Partnership, Jeff Muir, said when the festival started in 2017, about half the number of balloons participated. If one pilot had not had a medical emergency, Fournier said 12 balloons would have been at the festival again this year, like they had been the past couple of years.
People were encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to do a tethered balloon ride, before tickets sold out.
Along with the tethered balloon rides and colorful skyline display, a band performed live music in an area set aside for over 20 food trucks. Southern music wafted through the air like the smell of grease on griddles.
Vendors also sold hot air balloon wind spinners, East Tennessee themed shirts and other locally crafted items. A large air-filled alligator and pirate ship bounced children into the air. And those who were too old for the inflatables found fun sitting under a tent and by the beer trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.