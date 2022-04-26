For a city of its size, Townsend Tennessee offers a remarkable array of dining destinations, one that might easily rival any community several times larger. It isn’t by coincidence of course; being a tourist Mecca that identifies itself as the Peaceful Side of the Smokies, Townsend welcomes visitors who find that their need for cuisine will be easily fulfilled.
Consequently, Townsend boasts an array of eateries that easily satisfies any demand and excels well beyond. Here’s a list of some of the city’s outstanding restaurants, choices that range from casual dining to authentic Southern fare and even an upscale approach that lies somewhere in-between.
Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, 7140 East Lamar Alexander Parkway: Nestled in its lovely scenic surroundings, Dancing Bear is a bit like a “staycation” even though in reality, it’s not very far at all. The cuisine is gourmet variety, with many of the ingredients grown right on the property. Attentive service, several house specials and an outdoor fire pit with free after-dinner s’mores add to the ambiance. Plus, seasonal concerts on the rolling lawn and a variety of seasonal festivities make frequent visits a must.
The Artistic Bean, 8027 East Lamar Alexander Parkway: The Artistic Bean lives up to its name with a wide array of coffees and brews that match verve with variety. The atmosphere is just what one would expect from a neighborhood coffee shop, with several different coffee blends, an assortment of snacks, pleasant decor, and friendly folks helping to seal the deal. Likewise, their brews are made with organic, fair trade coffee beans which are roasted in small batches to ensure that the quality remains intact.
Burger Master Drive-In, 8439 State Highway 73A: A Townsend tradition since 1967, Burger Master epitomizes the causal dining concept as one might expect to find in any ideal neighborhood setting. An array of burgers, sides, shakes sundaes, shakes, and hot dogs provides all-American meals that every member of the family can easily order and appreciate. Walk up to the window, and then eat outside or take it home — either way, one can be sure they’re getting the best burgers in town.
Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73: It’s little wonder Riverstone wins raves. Serving both beef and vegan options, it’s an ideal destination for those that seek Southern-style specialties, burgers and an array of offerings perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Open seven days a week, it offers a down-home atmosphere, fresh food and a quality reputation. The locals attest to the fact that it’s among the tops in Townsend as far as good eats that can’t be beat.
Peaceful Side Social Brewery + Craft Kitchen, 7967 East Lamar Alexander Parkway: Townsend’s newest gathering spot for both locals and out-of-towners, Peaceful Side Social is all its name implies. A great variety of sandwiches, round breads and assorted entrees make for ideal casual dining, while a selection of wines and specialty beer brews allow opportunity to sip and savor. Dining is available both indoor and out, with a play area for the kids and pet-friendly environs for the family’s furry friends.
Black Bear Cafe, 7621 East Lamar Parkway: You can’t go wrong at Black Bear Cafe, a Townsend favorite among both locals and visitors year after year. It’s all about great food served in a casual setting, with a friendly wait staff who makes everyone feel like family. A variety of menu options and a sweet selection of irresistible desserts guarantee a fine food experience, making it little wonder that guests can bear-ly contain their enthusiasm.
Smokin’ Joes BBQ, 7753 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway: Barbecue rules in Blount County, and nobody does it better than Smokin’ Joes. It features all the classics, of course — ribs, pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, smoked to perfection and served up in a casual setting for a reasonable price. Plentiful portions and friendly service add extra enticement. Home cooking makes guests feel at home in more ways than one.
The Abbey, 7765 River Road: The Abbey has plenty of reason to tout their triumphs. A 2020 and 2021 Recipient of Trip Advisor’s Top Ten Percent of Restaurants in the World, this former wedding chapel offers a variety of shareable along with a variety of sandwiches, salads and flatbreads in a neighborhood setting. Guests can dine outdoors by the Little River or eat inside the chapel while often enjoying live music from local artists. Either way, The Abbey offers a unique experience.
The Chocolate B’ar, 7807 East Lamar Alexander Parkway: Need more be said? We’re talking chocolate here, along with so much more. An assortment of cookies, pastries, smoothies, frozen frappaccinos, and specialty cakes makes it the perfect place for a quiet respite or a meeting place for friends. A stone fireplace, leather coaches and game boards make it a great gathering spot and, of course, an ideal stop for anyone whose sweet tooth needs a little pampering.
Little River Pub and Deli, 7503 W Old Highway 73: Family-owned and operated, Little River Pub and Deli offers local craft brews, delicious homemade meals, and a river location that provides the essence of a true Townsend experience. Sandwiches, savory bites, paninis, and a kid’s menu offer all the essentials at a very reasonable price. It allows for a special combination — a locale that’s unpretentious and yet still exceptional.
Wild Laurel Tavern, 702 Country Club Drive: Suffice it to say, there are no better views anywhere than those seen from the Wild Laurel Tavern. Overlooking a sprawling golf course, adjacent to a sparkling swimming pool and in a luxurious setting featuring a lengthy yet friendly neighborhood bar, a magnificent stone fireplace and plenty of room to cozy up with a cocktail, Wild Laurel Cavern is every bit a dream destination. An extensive menu and live music make any visit to an extraordinary experience.
Trailhead Steak & Trout House, 7839 East Lamar Alexander Parkway: The name says it all. A Townsend dining tradition, Trailhead caters to both steak and seafood lovers with equal aplomb. With a menu that offers a wide variety of offerings for everyone in the party, Trailhead makes it their mission “to provide a world-class experience through our legendary steak and trout.” The locals can attest to the fact that they consistently succeed.
Apple Valley Cafe Express, 7138 East Lamar Alexander Parkway: A great place to start your day, Apple Valley Cafe offers everything one would expect in this casual corner of Townsend. Fresh, locally-roasted coffees accompany a hearty breakfast that’s best topped off with a fresh slice of their famous fried apple pie. Or stop by for barbecue, a burger, great granola, fresh biscuits, or one of many tempting bakery items, all made onsite and guaranteed to please any palette.
Dan Good Foods at Carriage House, 8310 State Highway 73: When, in December 2019, husband and wife Dan and Jill Estes took over the operations of the Carriage House, a popular dining destination in Townsend for nearly 50 years, they rebranded the restaurant, added a new menu and made it an operation that reflected their backgrounds in dining and hospitality. An imaginative menu overseen by Dan himself, as well as Jill’s in-house boutique, add a personal touch, while ensuring that each visit is nothing less than a memorable experience.
Townsend Pancake House, 7767 East Lamar Alexander Parkway: Consider this the ultimate place for breakfast in when in town, thanks to the friendly service and the plentiful variety of pancakes the restaurant’s name so obviously implies. A veritable local landmark, it would seem a shame for anyone to start their day without basking in their breakfast offerings, whether it’s eggs, omelets or an offering from, of course, a pancake pastiche.
