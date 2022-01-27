A fire that started after 10 on Wednesday night has consumed the Townsend Shopping Center.
Personnel from the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Townsend Shopping Center, located at 7609 Old Highway 73 West, by 10:45 p.m.
Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions told The Daily Times that 22 personnel from Townsend, five from the Blount County Fire Department and two from the Maryville Fire Department responded to the fire and that aerial support was also called in. Stallions also noted that the structure was difficult to access and was ultimately found to be unsafe for crews to enter.
The fire has not yet been fully extinguished. It will likely continue to smolder throughout Thursday, Stallions commented.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.