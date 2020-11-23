Two Maryville contestants won second- and third-place prizes during Week 9 of The Daily Times' football contest, but no one had a perfect ballot, so the jackpot doubles to $200 for Week 10.
Eight players only missed one game, while three games were tossed out because of COVID-19 cancellations.
Doyle Dunlap only missed one game — he picked Knox West over Oak Ridge — and wins $50 because he nailed the tiebreaker (47) in the Tennessee-Auburn game, while Bobby McCampbell wins $25 with a tiebreaker of 48 (Auburn won 30-17).
There were 206 entrants in Week 9. See page 5B of today’s edition for the Week 10 entry form. Unfolded entries are the easiest to handle. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
