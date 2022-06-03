Lon Herzbrun, a name synonymous with both football greatness and physical fitness in Blount County, has died. He was 85.
A resident of Blount County since 1956, Herzbrun was born in West Virginia and was a three-sport captain during his days at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., before attending the University of Tennessee in 1954. Playing for Coach Bowden Wyatt alongside the late Johnny Majors, Herzbrun joined the Army afterward, serving as a Ranger and a paratrooper while continuing to play football.
He was named Most Valuable Player of the Fort Campbell team in 1960, and while stationed at Fort Eustis (now Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia), he was named Outstanding Service Player when his team won the Armed Forces Championship. After his military service, he spent a preseason with the Washington Redskins before playing for the semi-pro Knoxville Bears from 1964 to 1966.
At the same time, he began his coaching career at Fulton High School, where he remained until 1968. The following year, he returned to his alma mater to serve as linebackers coach from 1969 to 1976. His first year, Coach Doug Dickey asked Herzbrun to implement a free weight program for the team, Herzbrun recalled in a 2013 interview with The Daily Times.
As a linebacker coach, Herzbrun had a hand in molding the All-American careers of Jack Reynolds, Jackie Walker, D.D. Lewis and Steve Kiner. In 1977, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Maryville College Scots.
In 1976, Herzbrun opened Olympia Athletic Club in downtown Maryville, which he and his family (including son Eric and daughter Yvette) ran until 2018, when they sold it to Steve Hepperly.
Herzbrun was a member of the Knoxville, D.C. Jewish, and D.C. High School Sports Halls of Fame, as well as the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame. He was also the co-founder of the long-running Blount County-based sports radio talk show, "The Sports Page."
An extended obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Daily Times.
Trending Recipe Videos
Steve Wildsmith has worked as a writer, editor and freelance journalist for The Daily Times for more than two decades. In addition to coverage of entertainment and occasional news topics, he also serves as the social media specialist for Maryville College. Contact him at stevedailytimes@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.