Editor’s note: This story contains sexual content.
A former Heritage High School teacher and coach pleaded guilty this week in federal court to a child pornography charge.
John David “Sport” Morrow had been indicted in December 2021 on three charges related to child pornography, sex trafficking and obscenity based on reports from an FBI investigation in which he was accused of sending explicit photos and videos to an agent posing as a 12-year-old girl on the Kik social media platform, asking her to send photos and directing her to engage in sexual acts.
Morrow, 50, of Autumn Drive, Maryville, was an advanced manufacturing and mechatronics teacher and an assistant football coach at HHS from October 2020 until he resigned Dec. 21, 2021, about a week after his indictment. Morrow had been on unpaid leave since his arrest earlier that month.
Under the plea agreement filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville he said that he will plead guilty to attempted production of child pornography, and at the time of his sentencing the other charges will be dropped.
Punishment for the offense is 15-30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, supervised release of five years to life, a $50,000 assessment, a minimum of $3,000 per victim for restitution, and a $5,100 special assessment, according to court documents.
Under the agreement he would be sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by a term of supervised release, in addition to any fines or assessment the court sets. He is required to pay the special assessment before sentencing. Morrow also agreed to forfeit the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max seized when he was arrested.
Federal sentencing guidelines allow his sentence to be reduced by his accepting responsibility for the crime.
As part of the agreement Morrow agreed to facts presented in the agreement, including that on Nov. 12, 2021, he messaged the undercover agent, sent her a shirtless picture, asked about her sexual experience and ask her to send a picture of her body before sending a nude image of himself.
A week later he sent two videos of himself and a woman having sexual intercourse and asked for a video of the girl performing a sex act.
Under the plea agreement Morrow also admits that form on or about Nov. 28, 2021 on he attempted to have a minor produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct that would have been transported across state lines by computer, a violation of federal law.
