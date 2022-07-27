The Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, now known as Friends of the Blount County Animal Center, has received a $20,000 grant investment from Petco Love. According to a press release, the money will be used to help partially fund the purchase of surgical supplies used for spaying and neutering surgeries in the Blount County Animal Center.
Friends of the BCAC President Diane Martin noted in the release that her organization provides 100% of the funding for special medical care for BCAC, as well as funding spaying and neutering operations. Tennessee law requires animals be spayed or neutered before they can be adopted from a municipal shelter.
“Total medical costs exceed $275,000 annually,” Martin noted. “Friends of the BCAC relies on the generosity of organizations, like Petco Love, as well as individuals, to provide financial support to save animals’ lives and help them be legally adopted into new lives outside the shelter.”
The grant is part of an ongoing program from Petco Love. The nonprofit recently announced a plan to distribute more than $15 million in investments across the United States. Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love, said that the investments are part of a commitment to work toward a future where no pet is unnecessarily euthanized.
“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us,” she said.
Petco Love also launched the Petco Love Lost database last year — a system which utilizes facial recognition technology to help identify lost pets. This is the fifth year Petco Love has funded Friends of the BCAC.
