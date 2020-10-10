Blount Memorial Hospital has added a board-certified psychiatrist to its active medical staff.
Dr. Melanie Fuertes-Hunt has joined the hospital and will see hospitalized patients in the new senior-specific Behavioral Health Unit, a release states. Her residency in psychiatry took place at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Fuertes-Hunt earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her doctorate from the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery in Manila, Philippines. She also completed a geriatric psychiatry fellowship at Emory University.
