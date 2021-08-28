A man is dead after he drowned Friday at Abrams Falls in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials announced in a news release Saturday.
Stephen Musser, 73, of Roswell, Georgia, was found near the base of Abrams Falls at 9:30 p.m.
Blount Special Operations Response Team (BSORT) divers from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office found the man's body.
At about 2:15 p.m., park rangers received a report that Musser was seen swimming near Abrams Falls in a pool approximately 100 feet across and up to 30 feet deep, according to the release.
He was reportedly caught up in the current at the base of the falls and unable to resurface.
Rangers searched the area around the falls and downstream of the falls with air support from the Army National Guard.
Later that evening, BSORT divers located Musser near the base of the falls entrapped by underwater debris.
A total of 25 emergency responders from agencies including GSMNP, BSORT, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, BUSAR Search and Rescue Team, Army National Guard, and Townsend Area Fire Department helped with the recovery.
Musser was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.