MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Bruster’s Ice Cream are teaming up in a Pint for a Pint Campaign in order to restock the blood product inventory and kick off the holiday weekend with ice cream.
The campaign will have two locations in Blount County: Bruster’s in Maryville, 1400 W. Broadway Ave. and Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road.
The Maryville drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, July 1, and Thursday, July 2. The Louisville drive will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
All donors are required to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.